Amid demands to recall Governor, TN govt lodges complaint with President Murmu

A delegation led by Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy met President Droupadi Murmu and handed over a sealed cover containing the complaint letter.

news Politics

Days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed unprecedented scenes with Governor RN Ravi walking out of the house in a huff following the DMK government’s objection to his omission of parts of his customary address, the state government has lodged a formal complaint with President Droupadi Murmu against Ravi. The complaint was handed over to the President by Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy. A delegation led by Regupathy, DMK Parliamentary Party Leader TR Baalu, and MPs A Raja, P Wilson and NR Elango met President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday, January 12, and handed over the a sealed cover which contained the complaint copy that was sent by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin.

When asked about the contents of the complaint, TR Baalu said that he cannot speak about it. He said, “The complaint is in a sealed cover and has been handed over by the Law Minister to the President of India. It is a matter between the Tamil Nadu government and the President of India. The President can take any suitable action based on the complaint. ” He further added that the delegation who met the President is confined to the Tamil Nadu government only. The Minister also said that the Governor cannot take a political stance all of a sudden.

Responding to a question on what were the violations of the Governor during the Assembly session, TR Baalu said that the Governor should not have walked away, disrupting an ongoing session. He said, “He [the Governor] cannot leave the House abruptly like that. When the proceedings were going on, he went away. Even before the national anthem, he left. This is against the Constitution. And moreover, he should not have missed parts of the speech that he had approved and agreed to read.”

Read: TN Governor ‘Tamizhagam’ invite row: Raj Bhavan PRO relieved

Ravi deviating from his customary address to the state Assembly on Monday and Stalin piloting a resolution against it had deepened the already strained relations between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, who have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu. The chorus for Ravi's recall have since grown strong in the state, especially from DMK's allies, although the BJP has backed the Governor. Incidentally, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had in November last year also urged President Murmu to sack Ravi, alleging he had violated the oath he took under the Constitution, while levelling a series of allegations against him.

Read: TN Governor objects to use of 'ondriya arasu': What the term means

Also Read: From MLA protests to Governor’s walkout: What happened on day one of TN Assembly

(With PTI inputs)