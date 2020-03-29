Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Andhra govt to begin distributing free rice and dal on March 29

Meanwhile, pensions will be disbursed on April 1 at the doorstep apart from Rs 1,000 in cash to families who are below the poverty line (BPL) on April 4.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said that it will distribute free rice along with 1 kg dal to the poor on March 29 and the same people will get a similar package on April 15 and April 29, in view of the lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state government also said that pensions will be disbursed on April 1 at the doorstep apart from Rs 1,000 in cash to families who are below the poverty line (BPL) on April 4.

The announcement came after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that Rs 1,000 aid will be given to every poor family on April 4 to support them in difficult times of lockdown due to the outbreak of the virus, as they may have lost their livelihood.

In the review meeting, it was decided that the state would supply ration to every poor family in the state as food security. The pensions to the beneficiaries and Rs 1,000 to poor people will be door-delivered through the village volunteers on April 1 and 4 respectively, the government decided.

In a statement, Civil Supplies Department Commissioner Kona Sasidhar said that the ration card holders can visit the usual public distribution system (PDS) shop near their house and collect their quota.

"Everyone will get their share. There is no need to rush. Please maintain distance of two metres with each other while collecting your ration. I wish to assure everyone that there is no shortage. Shops will be open from 6 am to 1 pm. We hope that people will support the state government's moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

The state government had earlier said that the biometric verification process had been suspended in view of the current situation.

The YSRCP government had earlier decided to decentralise farm produce markets in cities and towns and organise the sale of vegetables and essentials in localities itself, so people did not need to crowd the larger markets.

