Amid Coronavirus concern, 16 International flights cancelled to and from Chennai

With the growing threat of COVID-19, eight International flights to and from Chennai International Airport have been cancelled beginning March 6 for three days, until March 9. These are flights to and from Hong Kong in China, Frankfurt in Germany, Bangkok in Thailand and Singapore.

As of March 6, 31 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across India. According to the information shared to The News Minute by Chennai Airport, the 2.00 am Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong from Chennai (CX0632) and the 12.40 am Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Chennai (CX0631) have been cancelled on March 4, 5 and 6.

The 4.45 am Indigo flight from Bangkok to Chennai (6E 0092) has been cancelled on March 5 and 6 and the 8.40 pm Indigo flight to Bangkok from Chennai (6E 0091) will not fly on March 6.

On March 5, two Thai Airways flights were cancelled - the 12.30 am flight from Bangkok to Chennai (TG0337) and the 1.30 am flight to Bangkok from Chennai (TG0338).

Two Lufthansa flights - one from Frankfurt arriving to Chennai at 12.10 am (LH0758) on March 5 and another leaving from Chennai to Frankfurt at 1.50 am (LH0759) on the same day stood cancelled.

The Indigo flight arriving from Singapore on March 5 at 3.25 pm (6E 0052) and the Indigo flight leaving to Singapore on March 5 at 5.15 am (6E 0051) were also cancelled.

Airports across the southern states of India have taken several steps to screen passengers for symptoms of the Coronavirus, however, News Minute found out that isolation wards were not built in the airports.

Following the commencement of universal screening at International airport terminals, announced by Union Health Minister on Wednesday, Chennai Airport Authority tweeted that as of Thursday morning 8.00 am, a total of 50,395 passengers were screened with no suspicious cases.

#COVID19 update :Joint inspection by #AAI, APHO,TN Health ,airlines & @CISFHQrs at dedicated arr. screening check points @aaichnairport Intl term, today to ensure all screening aspects are covered post commencement of universal screening from 04.03.2020 @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/o8E2ncssOS — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) March 5, 2020

