Tulasamma's family watched helplessly as the two ambulance drivers fought over who had to shift her to the district hospital.

A 63-year-old woman in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, who was to be rushed to hospital after a snake bite, died due to a delay caused by ambulance staff. A brawl between two ambulance drivers led to the patient losing the precious hour, which eventually resulted in the death of Sadi Tulasamma. She died before she could be taken to the district hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Tulasamma, a resident of Muchendra village in Ichchapuram mandal was bitten by a cobra snake when she went to relieve herself.

Shortly after, she was taken to the Government Hospital in Ichchapuram. After providing primary treatment at the area hospital, at around 8 am, the duty doctor at Ichchapuram referred the patient to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital (approximately 110 kms )— the district hospital — for better treatment.

However, the ambulance of the area hospital was on standby; the driver refused to shift Tulasamma to RIMS, as he was on COVID-19 duty.

The ambulance driver then called the ambulance service from the neighbouring hospital in Kaviti.

“We called the ambulance driver several times. Almost every five minutes, we were checking the status as he did not come immediately. After a lot of struggle, he came after three long hours,” recalled T Duryodhana Reddy, son-in-law of Tulasamma.

“Despite coming so late, the ambulance staff from Kaviti and the ambulance driver on standby got into a fight about who were supposed to shift the patient. The Kaviti ambulance driver questioned why the Ichchapuram ambulance driver didn’t shift the patient, while the latter argued that he had a different responsibility. We tried to pacify them and shift the patient who was on deathbed, but they persisted and the fight went on for nearly 45 minutes,” an emotional Duryodhana narrated.

Despite intervention, the two parties did not yield, forcing the relatives to bring Tulasamma from the bed and shift her into one of the ambulances.

“The hospital staff were mute spectators. Neither the duty doctor nor any staff bothered to intervene and talk sense into these fighting men. After losing precious time, the doctor finally came out and asked one of the drivers to take the patient. But before we could reach the hospital, she died,” mourned Duryodhana.

Complaining about the gross medical negligence and demanding justice, Duryodhana approached the Srikakulam district collector. Collector J Nivas has initiated a probe into the incident.

“In this crime, even the duty doctor is culpable. He left us on our own and did not intervene when it mattered. He was equally negligent,” alleged Duryodhana.