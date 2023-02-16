Ambedkar statue vandalised in Andhraâ€™s Nandyal, case registered

The police said they have identified a suspect and formed teams to arrest him.

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised on Monday, February 13 in Bommalasatram village of Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh. The statueâ€™s finger and nose were disfigured. Following the incident, a leader from Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), Kola Kalyan, filed a complaint with the Nandyal III Town police station. A case has been registered in this regard, a press release from the police said. However, when TNM spoke with the Sub-Inspector, the officer refused to share the details about the Sections under which the case was booked. The police, who have examined the CCTV cameras, claim to have identified the accused. They said that they have formed teams to arrest the accused.

Earlier on February 13, seven students and the principal of a Bengaluru college were arrested following protests over a controversial skit with casteist overtones and derogatory references to BR Ambedkar. The skit, performed by the group â€˜The Delroys Boysâ€™ from Jain Universityâ€™s Centre for Management Studies (CMS), portrayed a man from a lower-caste background trying to date an upper-caste woman and used several problematic phrases, including the alteration of BR Ambedkarâ€™s name to â€˜Beer Ambedkarâ€™.

There have been multiple instances in the past where statues of Ambedkar were vandalised in Andhra Pradesh. In February 2021, the Andhra Pradesh police arrested a man for desecrating a statue of Ambedkar with a garland made out of footwear, in Chintalapudi that falls in the newly formed Eluru district. In 2018, a few individuals vandalised an Ambedkar statue in Pedagantyada on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, by breaking parts of the statueâ€™s nose and one ear.

