US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, June 22. The guest list for the event included more than 400 persons, including Indian industrialists and businessmen like Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The other prominent faces included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren, classical violinist Joshua Bell, tennis star Billie Jean King and film director M Night Shyamalan were also in attendance. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and several senators from both Republican and Democratic parties also attended the state dinner. Notable by his absence was Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.
Modi is the third leader to be welcomed with a state dinner after Biden assumed office. Before him France’s Emmanuel Macron and South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol have been similarly welcomed. The dinner was held at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.
Biden and Modi arrive at the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/J8NPFz8rP2— Sriram Lakshman (@slakster) June 23, 2023
Here is the complete guest list:
Ms. Reem Acra & Dr. Nicolas Tabbal
Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Projects for the First Lady & Mr. Charles Biro
Ms. Revathi Advaithi & Mr. Jeevan Mulgund
Mr. Salman Ahmed, Director of Policy Planning Staff, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Cat Davis Ahmed
Kiran Ahuja, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management & Mr. Robert Shriver III, Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management
Mr. Sam Altman & Mr. Oliver Mulherin
Mr. Mukesh Ambani & Ms. Nita Ambani
Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Mrs. Charlene Austin
Mr. Arindam Bagchi, Additional Secretary and Official Spokesperson of the Republic of India
Ms. Bela Bajaria & Ms. Rekha Bajaria
Dr. Bharat Barai & Mrs. Panna Barai
John Bass, Undersecretary for Management, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Holly Holzer Bass
Mr. Josh Bekenstein & Ms. Anita Bekenstein
Mr. Joshua Bell
Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mrs. Seema Shrivastava-Patel
Ami Bera, U.S. Representative & Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera
Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady
Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden
Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Seema Sadanandan
Mr. James Biden & Mrs. Sara Biden
Ms. Naomi Biden Neal & Mr. Peter Neal
Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary
Mr. Linden Prause Blue & Dr. Chollada Blue
Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council & Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council
William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency & Lisa Carty, U.S. Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations
Dr. Ángel Cabrera & Dr. Beth Cabrera
Mr. David Calhoun & Mrs. Barbara Calhoun
Mr. Anthony Capuano
Mr. Manesh Chandwani & Mrs. Alpana Patel
Mr. Jagtar Chaudhry
Mr. Kenneth Chenault & Mrs. Kathryn Chenault
Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council & Dr. Aliza Hapgood Waters
Ms. Maria Grazia Chiuri & Ms. Karishma Swali
Rohit Chopra, Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau & Ms. Karen Brudvig
Mr. Michael Cohen & Dr. Daralyn Samuels
Mr. Tim Cook & Lisa Jackson
Mr. Jim Crown & Mrs. Paula Crown
Mr. Larry Culp & Ms. Wendy Culp
Ms. Stephanie Cutter & Ms. Kellie Meiman Hock
Mr. Ashraf Mansur Dahod & Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod
Mr. Ronak Desai & Dr. Bansari Shah
Mr. Darshan Dhaliwal & Mrs. Debra Dhaliwal
Mr. Gary Dickerson & Mrs. Connie Dickerson
Jen O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Patrick Dillon
Michael C. Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President & Mrs. Patricia Donilon
Mr. Mark Douglas & Mrs. Madeleine Douglas
Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of the Republic of India
Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Andrea Gabor
Jon Finer, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor
Mr. Leonard Forsman & Ms. Jana Rice
Ms. Jane Fraser & Mr. Alberto Piedra
Mrs. Adena Friedman & Mr. Mike Friedman
Mr. Thomas L. Friedman & Mrs. Ann B. Friedman
Michael Froman, President of the Council of Foreign Relations & Ms. Nancy Goodman
Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India & Mr. Sean Burton
Merrick Garland, Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Ms. Lynn Rosenman Garland
Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States
Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator & Mr. Jonathan Gillibrand
Mr. Anand Giridharadas
Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Mrs. Rachel Gordon
Mr. Sanjay Govil & Ms. Vidya Govil
Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Ms. Karen Elizabeth Skelton
Mr. Palash Gupta & Mrs. Khushi Gupta
Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Mr. Rajiv Gupta
Geeta Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Arvind Gupta
Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy & Dr. Seema Gupta
Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration & Dr. Javier Guzman
Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff
Mr. Roger Hochschild & Mrs. Stephanie Hochschild
Ms. Kate Hoit & Ms. Julia Tivald
Mr. David Ignatius & Dr. Eve Ignatius
Mr. Frank Islam & Ms. Debbie Driesman
Dr. Irwin Jacobs & Sara Jacobs, U.S. Representative
Mr. Anurag Jain
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India
Pramila Jayapal, U.S. Representative & Mr. Steven Williamson
Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary
Mrs. Jo Ann Jenkins & Dr. Francis Jenkins
Dr. Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, Republic of India
Mr. Nikhil Kamath
#WATCH | Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrives at the White House for the State Dinner. pic.twitter.com/RqrOnhtpKW— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
Ms. Vrinda Kapoor
Mr. Vimal Kapur
Mr. Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. & Mrs. Margaret P. Kelly
Mr. Maxwell Taylor Kennedy & Mrs. Vicki S. Kennedy
Mr. Max Kennedy
Mr. Neeraj Khemlani & Ms. Heather Cabot Khemlani
Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Ritu Khanna
Dr. Suresh Khator & Dr. Renu Khator
Mr. Martin Luther King III & Mrs. Arndrea Waters King
Ms. Billie Jean King & Ms. Ilana Kloss
Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council & Mr. Zachary Stern
Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator & Mr. John Bessler
Mr. Edward Knight & Mrs. Amy Shepard Knight
Rohini Kosoglu & Mr. Ozkan Kosoglu
Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Tarini Krishna
Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. Representative & Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi
Ms. Maria Teresa Kumar & Mr. Raj Udiaver Kumar
Mr. Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of the Republic of India
Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications
Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Emily Landrieu
Dame Donna Langley DBE & Mr. Ramin Shamshiri
Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council & Mr. Christopher Laubacher
Mr. Ralph Lauren & Mrs. Ricky Lauren
Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Dr. Ariel Ahart
Mr. Anand Mahindra
Joseph Manchin, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Gayle Manchin
Dr. Will Marshall & Mr. Robbie Schingler
Ms. Christina Mather & Ms. Patricia Moynihan
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Mrs. Tanya Mayorkas
Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives & Ms. Emily Norris McCarthy
Mr. Doug McMillon & Mrs. Shelley McMillon
Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Simone Meeks
Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Mrs. Sangeeta Mehrotra
Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Nadine Menendez
Mr. Michael Miebach
Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland & Mr. David Miller
Dr. Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India
Mr. Jon Moeller & Ms. Lisa Sauer
Mr. John Morgan & Mr. Matt Morgan
Dr. Denis Mukwege & Ms. Madeleine Kaboyi
Mr. James Murdoch & Mrs. Kathryn Murdoch
Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General & Dr. Alice Chen
Mr. Sam Myers & Dr. Vicki Myers
Mr. Satya Nadella & Mrs. Anu Nadella
Mr. Shekar Narasimhan & Mrs. Charu Narasimhan
Mr. Shantanu Narayen & Ms. Reni Narayen
#WATCH | Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/e3JYsLnce9— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
Bill Nelson, Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Mrs. Grace Nelson
Ms. Indra Nooyi & Mr. Raj Nooyi
Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Drew Nuland
Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation
Mr. Maulik Pancholy & Mr. Ryan Corvaia
Mr. Deven Parekh & Mrs. Monika Parekh
Ms. Tarini Parti & Mrs. Preeti Parti
Mr. Milan Patel & Mr. Vinod Patel
Mr. Sameer Patel & Mrs. Shannon Patel
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives & Mr. Paul Pelosi
Mr. Charles E. Phillips & Mrs. Karen C. Phillips
Jake Phillips, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council & Ms. Sheila Jaya Kadagathur
Mr. Sundar Pichai & Mrs. Anjali Pichai
#WATCH | Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/BrwzGHj1ar— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
John Podesta, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy & Ms. Mae Podesta
Mr. Robert Pohlad & Mrs. Rebecca Pohlad
Arati Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy & Mr. Patrick Windham
Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati & Dr. Whitney Whitis
Michael J. Pyle, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe F. Schama
Natalie Quillian, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Ryan Quillian
Mr. James Quincey
Gautam Raghavan, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel & Mr. Andrew Masloski
Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andy Moffit
Mr. Deepak Raj & Mrs. Neera Raj
Mr. Sanjay Ramabhadran & Mrs. Vidya Iyer
Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India
Mr. M.R. Rangaswami & Ms. Krisanthy Desby
Ms. Vani Sarraju Rao, Additional Secretary, Americas, Republic of India
Vinay Reddy, Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting & Mrs. Neelima Reddy
Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie Lepard
Michael Regan, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Mr. Punit Renjen & Mrs. Heather Renjen
Steve Ricchetti, Assistant to the President and Counselor to the President & Mrs. Amy Ricchetti
Curtis Ried, Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary & Mrs. Patsy Ried
Mr. Chuck Robbins & Mrs. Paige Robbins
Tim Roemer & Mrs. Sally Roemer
Dr. Christopher Rothko & Ms. Lori Cohen
Ms. Jeanne Ruesch & Fr. Kevin O’Brien, S.J.
Mrs. Jennifer Rumsey & Mr. Jim Rumsey
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States
Ms. Reshma Saujani & Mr. Mike Saujani
Steve Scalise, U.S. Representative
Mr. Michael Schrum & Mrs. Maya Rao
Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator & Ms. Elizabeth Weiland
Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria
Peter Selfridge
Ms. Smita N. Shah & Mr. Maarten de Jeu
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall
Mr. Jay Shetty & Mr. Richard Slavin
Mr. Madhu Shrivastava & Ms. Sulochana Shrivastava
Mr. M. Night Shyamalan & Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan
Mr. Nat Simons & Mrs. Laura Baxter-Simons
Ms. Shamina Singh & Ms. Simi Singh Juneja
Mr. Rajesh Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Republic of India
Ms. Gwendolyn Sontheim & Dr. Cary Fowler, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security, U.S. Department of State
Mr. Aaron Sosnick & Ms. Paige Perrone
Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Miles French
Sri Srinivasan, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals & Ms. Chitra Wadhwani
Dr. Lisa Su & Mr. Daniel Lin
Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam & Ms. Gina Adams
Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Maggie Goodlander
Ms. Ellen Susman & Mrs. Whitney Gordon
Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore
Mr. Jim Taiclet & Mrs. Carol Taiclet
Neera Tanden, Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor & Ms. Alina Edwards
Mr. Hemant Taneja
Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & Seema Nanda, U.S. Solicitor of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor
Ms. Nidhi Tewari, Deputy Secretary, Republic of India
Shri Thanedar, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Shashi Thanedar
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield
Ms. Mini Timmaraju & Mr. Ken Scudder
Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations
Mr. Abeezar Tyebji & Mrs. Paulomi Tyebji
Maju Varghese & Mrs. Julie Varghese
Mr. Abraham Verghese & Ms. Cari Costanzo
Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Mrs. Melineh Verma
Dr. Aseem Vohra, Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Republic of India
Lorraine Voles, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President & Mr. A.J. Smith
Mr. Sunil Wadhwani & Mrs. Nita Wadhwani
Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota & Mrs. Gwen Walz
Mark Warner, U.S. Senator & Ms. Lisa Collis
Mr. Casey Wasserman & Ms. Jenny Chandler
Ms. Anne Wojcicki & Esther Wojcicki Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget & Ms. Loyce Young-Smith Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor & Dr. Candace Vahlsing Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Thomas Nemeth Jeffrey Zients, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the President & Mr. Jonny Zients.
I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish… (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cnNjiE1r6C— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023