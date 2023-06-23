Ambani, Tim Cook, Ralph Lauren: Here’s the guest list for the White House state dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third leader to be welcomed with a state dinner after US President Joe Biden assumed office.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, June 22. The guest list for the event included more than 400 persons, including Indian industrialists and businessmen like Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The other prominent faces included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren, classical violinist Joshua Bell, tennis star Billie Jean King and film director M Night Shyamalan were also in attendance. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and several senators from both Republican and Democratic parties also attended the state dinner. Notable by his absence was Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

Modi is the third leader to be welcomed with a state dinner after Biden assumed office. Before him France’s Emmanuel Macron and South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol have been similarly welcomed. The dinner was held at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

Biden and Modi arrive at the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/J8NPFz8rP2 — Sriram Lakshman (@slakster) June 23, 2023

Here is the complete guest list:

Ms. Reem Acra & Dr. Nicolas Tabbal

Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Projects for the First Lady & Mr. Charles Biro

Ms. Revathi Advaithi & Mr. Jeevan Mulgund

Mr. Salman Ahmed, Director of Policy Planning Staff, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Cat Davis Ahmed

Kiran Ahuja, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management & Mr. Robert Shriver III, Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management

Mr. Sam Altman & Mr. Oliver Mulherin

Mr. Mukesh Ambani & Ms. Nita Ambani

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Mrs. Charlene Austin

Mr. Arindam Bagchi, Additional Secretary and Official Spokesperson of the Republic of India

Ms. Bela Bajaria & Ms. Rekha Bajaria

Dr. Bharat Barai & Mrs. Panna Barai

John Bass, Undersecretary for Management, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Holly Holzer Bass

Mr. Josh Bekenstein & Ms. Anita Bekenstein

Mr. Joshua Bell

Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mrs. Seema Shrivastava-Patel

Ami Bera, U.S. Representative & Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera

Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady

Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden

Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Seema Sadanandan

Mr. James Biden & Mrs. Sara Biden

Ms. Naomi Biden Neal & Mr. Peter Neal

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary

Mr. Linden Prause Blue & Dr. Chollada Blue

Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council & Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council

William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency & Lisa Carty, U.S. Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations

Dr. Ángel Cabrera & Dr. Beth Cabrera

Mr. David Calhoun & Mrs. Barbara Calhoun

Mr. Anthony Capuano

Mr. Manesh Chandwani & Mrs. Alpana Patel

Mr. Jagtar Chaudhry

Mr. Kenneth Chenault & Mrs. Kathryn Chenault

Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council & Dr. Aliza Hapgood Waters

Ms. Maria Grazia Chiuri & Ms. Karishma Swali

Rohit Chopra, Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau & Ms. Karen Brudvig

Mr. Michael Cohen & Dr. Daralyn Samuels

Mr. Tim Cook & Lisa Jackson

Mr. Jim Crown & Mrs. Paula Crown

Mr. Larry Culp & Ms. Wendy Culp

Ms. Stephanie Cutter & Ms. Kellie Meiman Hock

Mr. Ashraf Mansur Dahod & Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod

Mr. Ronak Desai & Dr. Bansari Shah

Mr. Darshan Dhaliwal & Mrs. Debra Dhaliwal

Mr. Gary Dickerson & Mrs. Connie Dickerson

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Patrick Dillon

Michael C. Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President & Mrs. Patricia Donilon

Mr. Mark Douglas & Mrs. Madeleine Douglas

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of the Republic of India

Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Andrea Gabor

Jon Finer, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

Mr. Leonard Forsman & Ms. Jana Rice

Ms. Jane Fraser & Mr. Alberto Piedra

Mrs. Adena Friedman & Mr. Mike Friedman

Mr. Thomas L. Friedman & Mrs. Ann B. Friedman

Michael Froman, President of the Council of Foreign Relations & Ms. Nancy Goodman

Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India & Mr. Sean Burton

Merrick Garland, Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Ms. Lynn Rosenman Garland

Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States

Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator & Mr. Jonathan Gillibrand

Mr. Anand Giridharadas

Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Mrs. Rachel Gordon

Mr. Sanjay Govil & Ms. Vidya Govil

Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Ms. Karen Elizabeth Skelton

Mr. Palash Gupta & Mrs. Khushi Gupta

Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Mr. Rajiv Gupta

Geeta Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Arvind Gupta

Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy & Dr. Seema Gupta

Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration & Dr. Javier Guzman

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff

Mr. Roger Hochschild & Mrs. Stephanie Hochschild

Ms. Kate Hoit & Ms. Julia Tivald

Mr. David Ignatius & Dr. Eve Ignatius

Mr. Frank Islam & Ms. Debbie Driesman

Dr. Irwin Jacobs & Sara Jacobs, U.S. Representative

Mr. Anurag Jain

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India

Pramila Jayapal, U.S. Representative & Mr. Steven Williamson

Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

Mrs. Jo Ann Jenkins & Dr. Francis Jenkins

Dr. Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, Republic of India

Mr. Nikhil Kamath

#WATCH | Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrives at the White House for the State Dinner. pic.twitter.com/RqrOnhtpKW — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Ms. Vrinda Kapoor

Mr. Vimal Kapur

Mr. Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. & Mrs. Margaret P. Kelly

Mr. Maxwell Taylor Kennedy & Mrs. Vicki S. Kennedy

Mr. Max Kennedy

Mr. Neeraj Khemlani & Ms. Heather Cabot Khemlani

Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Ritu Khanna

Dr. Suresh Khator & Dr. Renu Khator

Mr. Martin Luther King III & Mrs. Arndrea Waters King

Ms. Billie Jean King & Ms. Ilana Kloss

Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council & Mr. Zachary Stern

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator & Mr. John Bessler

Mr. Edward Knight & Mrs. Amy Shepard Knight

Rohini Kosoglu & Mr. Ozkan Kosoglu

Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Tarini Krishna

Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. Representative & Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi

Ms. Maria Teresa Kumar & Mr. Raj Udiaver Kumar

Mr. Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of the Republic of India

Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications

Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Emily Landrieu

Dame Donna Langley DBE & Mr. Ramin Shamshiri

Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council & Mr. Christopher Laubacher

Mr. Ralph Lauren & Mrs. Ricky Lauren

Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Dr. Ariel Ahart

Mr. Anand Mahindra

Joseph Manchin, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Gayle Manchin

Dr. Will Marshall & Mr. Robbie Schingler

Ms. Christina Mather & Ms. Patricia Moynihan

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Mrs. Tanya Mayorkas

Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives & Ms. Emily Norris McCarthy

Mr. Doug McMillon & Mrs. Shelley McMillon

Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Simone Meeks

Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Mrs. Sangeeta Mehrotra

Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Nadine Menendez

Mr. Michael Miebach

Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland & Mr. David Miller

Dr. Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

Mr. Jon Moeller & Ms. Lisa Sauer

Mr. John Morgan & Mr. Matt Morgan

Dr. Denis Mukwege & Ms. Madeleine Kaboyi

Mr. James Murdoch & Mrs. Kathryn Murdoch

Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General & Dr. Alice Chen

Mr. Sam Myers & Dr. Vicki Myers

Mr. Satya Nadella & Mrs. Anu Nadella

Mr. Shekar Narasimhan & Mrs. Charu Narasimhan

Mr. Shantanu Narayen & Ms. Reni Narayen

#WATCH | Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/e3JYsLnce9 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Bill Nelson, Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Mrs. Grace Nelson

Ms. Indra Nooyi & Mr. Raj Nooyi

Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Drew Nuland

Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation

Mr. Maulik Pancholy & Mr. Ryan Corvaia

Mr. Deven Parekh & Mrs. Monika Parekh

Ms. Tarini Parti & Mrs. Preeti Parti

Mr. Milan Patel & Mr. Vinod Patel

Mr. Sameer Patel & Mrs. Shannon Patel

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives & Mr. Paul Pelosi

Mr. Charles E. Phillips & Mrs. Karen C. Phillips

Jake Phillips, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council & Ms. Sheila Jaya Kadagathur

Mr. Sundar Pichai & Mrs. Anjali Pichai

#WATCH | Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/BrwzGHj1ar — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

John Podesta, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy & Ms. Mae Podesta

Mr. Robert Pohlad & Mrs. Rebecca Pohlad

Arati Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy & Mr. Patrick Windham

Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati & Dr. Whitney Whitis

Michael J. Pyle, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe F. Schama

Natalie Quillian, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Ryan Quillian

Mr. James Quincey

Gautam Raghavan, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel & Mr. Andrew Masloski

Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andy Moffit

Mr. Deepak Raj & Mrs. Neera Raj

Mr. Sanjay Ramabhadran & Mrs. Vidya Iyer

Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India

Mr. M.R. Rangaswami & Ms. Krisanthy Desby

Ms. Vani Sarraju Rao, Additional Secretary, Americas, Republic of India

Vinay Reddy, Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting & Mrs. Neelima Reddy

Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie Lepard

Michael Regan, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Mr. Punit Renjen & Mrs. Heather Renjen

Steve Ricchetti, Assistant to the President and Counselor to the President & Mrs. Amy Ricchetti

Curtis Ried, Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary & Mrs. Patsy Ried

Mr. Chuck Robbins & Mrs. Paige Robbins

Tim Roemer & Mrs. Sally Roemer

Dr. Christopher Rothko & Ms. Lori Cohen

Ms. Jeanne Ruesch & Fr. Kevin O’Brien, S.J.

Mrs. Jennifer Rumsey & Mr. Jim Rumsey

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States

Ms. Reshma Saujani & Mr. Mike Saujani

Steve Scalise, U.S. Representative

Mr. Michael Schrum & Mrs. Maya Rao

Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator & Ms. Elizabeth Weiland

Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria

Peter Selfridge

Ms. Smita N. Shah & Mr. Maarten de Jeu

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall

Mr. Jay Shetty & Mr. Richard Slavin

Mr. Madhu Shrivastava & Ms. Sulochana Shrivastava

Mr. M. Night Shyamalan & Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan

Mr. Nat Simons & Mrs. Laura Baxter-Simons

Ms. Shamina Singh & Ms. Simi Singh Juneja

Mr. Rajesh Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Republic of India

Ms. Gwendolyn Sontheim & Dr. Cary Fowler, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security, U.S. Department of State

Mr. Aaron Sosnick & Ms. Paige Perrone

Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Miles French

Sri Srinivasan, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals & Ms. Chitra Wadhwani

Dr. Lisa Su & Mr. Daniel Lin

Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam & Ms. Gina Adams

Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Maggie Goodlander

Ms. Ellen Susman & Mrs. Whitney Gordon

Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore

Mr. Jim Taiclet & Mrs. Carol Taiclet

Neera Tanden, Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor & Ms. Alina Edwards

Mr. Hemant Taneja

Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & Seema Nanda, U.S. Solicitor of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor

Ms. Nidhi Tewari, Deputy Secretary, Republic of India

Shri Thanedar, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Shashi Thanedar

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield

Ms. Mini Timmaraju & Mr. Ken Scudder

Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations

Mr. Abeezar Tyebji & Mrs. Paulomi Tyebji

Maju Varghese & Mrs. Julie Varghese

Mr. Abraham Verghese & Ms. Cari Costanzo

Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Mrs. Melineh Verma

Dr. Aseem Vohra, Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Republic of India

Lorraine Voles, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President & Mr. A.J. Smith

Mr. Sunil Wadhwani & Mrs. Nita Wadhwani

Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota & Mrs. Gwen Walz

Mark Warner, U.S. Senator & Ms. Lisa Collis

Mr. Casey Wasserman & Ms. Jenny Chandler

Ms. Anne Wojcicki & Esther Wojcicki Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget & Ms. Loyce Young-Smith Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor & Dr. Candace Vahlsing Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Thomas Nemeth Jeffrey Zients, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the President & Mr. Jonny Zients.