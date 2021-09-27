Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ to begin on October 3

The shopping festival will showcase products from Amazon sellers under various programmes such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as Indian and global brands across categories.

Atom FESTIVE SALE

Amazon India on Sunday, September 26, announced that it is all set to begin its 'Great Indian Festival' 2021 from October 3 and will be continuing with its commitment to support Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). Earlier, the festival was scheduled to begin on October 4.

The company said that the Amazon 'Great Indian Festival' for 2021 is dedicated to lakhs of small sellers, including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities, offering their unique selection of products to customers across the country.

"Our top priority remains customer trust and the interest of our sellers, especially the lakhs of small sellers and the tens of thousands of local shop owners across India," the company said in a statement.

"The Amazon Great Indian Festival will now start from October 3, 2021, and as always, Prime members will have early access," it added.

"This year's Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers," Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India, said in a statement earlier.

"We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic," Tiwary added.

The festival will include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi's, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, etc.

Amazon Business customers in India will also be able to avail exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashback, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or for corporate gifting for clients or employees.