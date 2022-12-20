Amazon rolls out subscription-based service Prime Gaming in India: Details

This launch comes weeks after the company started testing the service in the South Asian market, reports TechCrunch.

Atom Gaming

Amazon has rolled out a subscription-based service, Prime Gaming, which offers access to a number of gaming titles, to its members in India. This launch comes weeks after the company started testing the service in the South Asian market, reports TechCrunch. The gaming service is complementary to Amazon Prime subscribers and offers users access to a range of free mobile and PC games, in-game items, and bundles at no additional cost.

Currently, League of Legends, DeathLoop, Quake, COD Season 1, EA Madden 23, FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons are among the free games and loot boxes available to Indian users, the report added.

An Amazon Prime subscription is required to access Prime Gaming. Steps to access the gaming service include: Go to the Prime Gaming website, sign in using your Amazon account, and click on â€˜Activate Prime Gamingâ€™. Prime Gaming will get activated in your account and you can access all the games and loot items on offer.

Prime Gaming offers games such as Quake, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Desert Child. As far as in-game content is concerned, users can claim bundles and packs for League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, FIFA 23, Valorant, Call of Duty: Mobile, Grand Theft Auto V, and more, as per a report in Business Insider.

Earlier this month, Amazon revealed a new anime-style massively multiplayer online (MMO) game titled 'Blue Protocol' at 'The Game Awards', which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of next year.

The game is developed by Bandai Namco and will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, reports The Verge. The game is described as a multiplayer action role-playing game (RPG), which allows players to choose different roles.