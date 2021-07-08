Amazon Prime Day 2021 to be held in India on July 26, 27

The two-day event is expected to deliver deals and savings across categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices and more to Prime members.

Atom Amazon Sale

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event will be held in India on July 26 and 27. Coming on the fifth anniversary of Prime in India, the two-day event starting midnight on July 26, will deliver the best deals and savings across categories, including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more to Prime members, along with new launches, and more, said the company.

This Prime Day, Amazon said it will continue its efforts to empower and support lakhs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to bounce back from the economic disruption owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and help generate customer demand for products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, startups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and local shops.

Amazon further said that on Prime Day, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover and enjoy deals on unique products across categories including beauty, fashion, electronics, home décor from sellers under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.

It also added that during the lead-up to Prime Day, lakhs of SMBs on Amazon are creating special deals for customers from July 8, 5:00 pm till July 24, 11:59 pm. Members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10% cashback up to Rs 150 (Android only) on their Prime Day purchases and more.

“We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

According to Amazon, SMBs across the country witnessed great success during the last edition of Prime Day in India. Over 91,000 sellers from over 5,900 pin codes saw success during Prime Day 2020; more than 62,000 were from non-metro and tier 2/3 cities across India, and 31,000 sellers witnessed their highest sales, it added.