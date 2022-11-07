Amazon launches Prime Video mobile edition at Rs 599 per year

Customers can purchase an annual subscription to the OTT's mobile edition through the official website or its app for Android, the company said in a statement.

Amazon on Monday launched a mobile edition of Prime Video for Rs 599 per year in India. Customers can purchase an annual subscription to the OTT's mobile edition through the official website or its app for Android, the company said in a statement. "Prime Video mobile edition is a major step towards making premium entertainment across languages as ubiquitous as smartphones in the country," Amazon added.

With this move, Prime Video aims to expands the reach of the mobile edition, which debuted as an telco-parterned product in partnership with Bharti Airtel last year. "With viewers from 99 per cent of the country's pin codes, the service has become the preferred destination for premium content," said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India.

The mobile edition offers standard definition (SD) quality streaming to users, and gives them a chance to explore and watch Prime Video's vast catalogue of Indian and international movies, Amazon Originals, live cricket, and many more.

"India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. With this launch, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our popular on-demand entertainment content and live sports," added Kelly Day, Vice President, International, Prime Video.

Amazon recently announced to provide 100 million songs to its Prime subscribers in shuffle mode, along with new features and ad-free content to improve the listening experience. The company has expanded its Music catalog for Prime members to more than 100 million songs, up from 2 million. The members can now explore music and podcasts according to their choice, the company said in a blogpost.

The platform allows users to listen to a collection of All-Access playlists curated to personalised listening preferences and is available to download for offline listening.

Prime members can now listen to the trending podcasts available on-demand and new Amazon exclusive shows. Additionally, the company introduced its Exclusive podcasts in all genres.

Listeners will see a fresh look of the Amazon Music app and a new 'Podcast Previews' feature, the company said. The new feature also provides short soundbites from podcasts that helps the listener to sample content.

'Podcast Previews' offer handpicked clips that are intended to acquaint potential listeners with podcasts and make it simpler for existing listeners to discover new favourites.