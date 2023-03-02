Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with improved audio in India

The new Echo Dot comes in three colour variants -- black, blue and white.

Atom Tech Shorts

Amazon on Thursday, March 2, launched the all-new 5th Gen Echo Dot smart speaker with improved audio, Ultrasound Motion Detection, temperature sensor, and tap gesture controls in India. The new Echo Dot comes in three colour variants -- black, blue and white, available for purchase from March 2 to 4 across leading online and offline stores at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, according to the company.

Users can just use their voice and ask Alexa in English, Hindi and Hinglish. "We have now upgraded the audio experience and brought motion detection and temperature sensors to the smart speaker. Customers can leverage new capabilities for a truly ambient experience where tech simply fades in the background -- like walking into a room, and it lights up like magic," Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the 5th Gen Echo Dot offers clearer vocals and up to double the bass than its previous generations. It also has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls, so users can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls.

With in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection, users can automate their day by creating smart home routines such as having Alexa turn on compatible lights or play music when they enter the room. Further, the new Echo Dot comes with an in-built temperature sensor that can sense room temperature.

With this feature, users can set up helpful routines such as automatically turning on compatible AC when it gets too warm inside or turning it off when it gets too cold.