Amazon introduces Alexa-powered voice shopping experience in India

The feature will work with many Indian regional languages too, Amazon claims.

Atom Tech Shorts

If you are a regular shopper online, your work might have just been made easier by Amazon by introducing the voice-powered shopping feature in India.

So the next time you visit Amazon and wish to search for an item, you need to simply speak out the command to Alexa and it will do the rest. If you are already familiar with the Alexa ecosystem like searching for a programme on your TV through the Alexa voice assistant using the remote, then this could become very easy for you to adapt.

The key elements of this new feature rolled out by Amazon are, you can go through with the shopping online and if you are satisfied with the product, ask Alexa to take it to the cart and again, through voice command, instruct Alexa to pay and checkout. What’s more, once you checkout and the order is completed; you can ask Alexa to let you know where the product is, in the delivery tracking.

Given below are some of the typical voice commands you can use with this facility:

Alexa, Show me running shoes

Alexa, Search for Aashirwaad atta

Alexa,I want green tea

Alexa, Show me sarees

Alexa, Search for chocolates

Alexa, Search toys for 2 year old

Alexa, ‘Add Nescafe Classic 200g to my cart’

Alexa, go to my account

Alexa, open my orders

Alexa, Show me Redmi Phones

Alexa, Add Rava Idli Mix to my cart

Alexa, Go to Checkout

Alexa, Where is my order

Alexa, Where is my delivery

Amazon says it has developed this voice command feature specifically targeted at Indian users and Alexa will be able to understand the words in English as pronounced by Indians. The feature will work with many Indian regional languages too, Amazon claims.

Interestingly, this voice-based shopping feature is not available outside the US and Amazon is bringing this for the first time and it has chosen India. There is a report that says there are really not many takers for this voice-based shopping facility in the US. The Indian experience may be different, since there is a large online shopping population out here that is not comfortable in English and even Google has studied and reported that voice queries have shot up by a whopping 270% in one year.

Many other e-commerce sites have included voice queries, it is learnt, for the same reasons.