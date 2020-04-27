Amazon India strengthens tie-up with Railways to ease freight movement amid lockdown

Amazon is leveraging the ’COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains’ introduced by the Indian Railways to ramp up its operations to 55 lanes during the lockdown period.

Money Lockdown

Amazon India on Monday announced that it has strengthened its partnership with the Indian Railways to transport consignments via rail across the country. The company is leveraging the ’COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains’ introduced by the Indian Railways to ramp up its operations to 55 lanes during the lockdown period.

This is yet another step towards a long-term partnership between Amazon India and Indian Railways which is focused on developing the rail network to supplement the road and air networks for transportation of customer packages with improved speed and reliability. Indian Railways with the support of the Railway Board and the zones across Western, Central, Northern, Eastern, South Central, Southern, South Eastern, North East Frontier, North Western and South Western have created a proactive solution to provide support for transportation during lockdown. This enhanced network will enable sellers in Amazon India’s network to ship their products across the country and keep their businesses running, thereby, allowing people to access a more diverse selection of essential products.

“In these unprecedented times, we understand the importance of ensuring that critical supplies reach our customers across the country. With the support of COVID-19 Parcel Special trains introduced by the Indian Railways, we are confident that we can further fulfil customer orders with enhanced speed and capacity. We are grateful for this timely decision by the Indian Railways to offer freight movement solutions during these challenging times.” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Amazon India and offer services of ’COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains’ to ensure that essential needs of the public across the country are met and fulfilled by Amazon. We will continue to build on this partnership to help the industry service customers during this critical period.” said sources at the Indian Railways.

To serve the communities while also ensuring the safety of its associates, Amazon has always innovated processes to prioritise the delivery of items that are of high priority for customers. In 2019, Amazon India had partnered with Indian Railways for inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages on 13 lanes. Previously, the company had also partnered with the Indian Railways to set up pickup kiosks for customers in Kolkata and Mumbai.