Ahead of the festive season, which sees e-commerce sites holding massive sales, Amazon India has announced it will be adding five new sorting centres in Vishakhapatnam, Bengaluru Farukhnagar, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Apart from these new buildings, Amazon India will also expand its 8 existing sort centres to increase its overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet across 19 states.

With this expansion, Amazon India wants to strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers, ahead of the festive season.

Sort centres are from where the e-commerce major sorts and deliver goods to Amazon delivery stations across the country. The Sort Centres sort customer packages before they are shipped to delivery stations. The sortation happens based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers.

“By expanding and investing in the Sort Centre network, we are positioned to ensure continued customer and seller delight, ahead of the upcoming festive season. This expansion will create hundreds of opportunities for individuals and ancillary industries especially during this time when economic growth is a priority for the country.” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

In July 2020, Amazon India announced the expansion plans of its fulfilment network by adding 10 new Fulfilment Centres and expansion of 5 existing buildings, in 2020.

Amazon India’s prep for the festive season comes even as the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Centre to constitute a 'monitoring committee' to regulate and check the festival sales held by e-commerce companies in a communication sent to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alleging that in the past years, festival sales held by e-commerce companies offered predatory pricing and deep discounting via exclusive agreements that they had entered with some brands in which they held equity. The 2020 festival season has already begun and will continue till November 25. This period will be immediately followed by New Year festivities.