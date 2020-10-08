Amazon India opens its largest specialised fulfilment centre in Karnataka

This comes ahead of Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival sale from October 17, which will go on for a month.

Atom E-commerce

Ahead of its month-long Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon India has announced that it is opening its largest specialized fulfilment centre in India at Kolar in Karnataka. With the storage capacity of more than 1.2 million cubic feet, Amazon said that the new fulfilment centre is specialised to store and manage customer orders from the large appliances and furniture category.

With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of more than 4 million cubic feet across 4 fulfilment centres to its close to 35,000 sellers in Karnataka.

The fulfilment centre was virtually inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa, along with Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Amazon India and Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India and other members of Amazon India Leadership.

“The expanded fulfilment network will create thousands of work opportunities and further boost ancillary businesses in the State. At Amazon, we continue to invent on behalf of our customers and this festive season our priority is to ensure health and safety of our associates, partners and customers” said Akhil.

Amazon India is set to host its Great Indian Festival sale from October 17, which will go on for a month. Prime members get early access on October 16.

“The fresh investment by Amazon in India will create more job opportunities for local youth and also enable these MSMEs to sell their “Made-in-Karnataka” products all over India and the world,” CM Yediyurappa added.

With this new centre, Amazon India has four fulfilment centres with more than 4 million cubic feet of storage space and three Sort Centres with more than 3 lakh square feet of sortation area in the state.

The expansion in Karnataka is a part of the company’s plans announced in July 2020 to add 10 new Fulfilment Centres and expand 7 existing sites, across India.