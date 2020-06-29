Amazon India opens up 20,000 temporary job offers in customer service

The company expects customer traffic to increase in the next six months.

Atom Hiring

Amazon India is hiring for 20,000 seasonal jobs, the company said on Friday. This will be in the customer service division with positions in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow. Most positions are part of Amazon’s ‘Virtual Customer Service’ program that provides flexible work-from-home options, the company said.

The eligibility criteria for the position is that the person be 12th pass, and be proficient in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada, and will require them to interact with customers over email, chat, social media and phone.

The reason for the hiring, according to Amazon, is that it estimates that customer traffic will increase in the next six months.

“We are continuously evaluating hiring needs across the customer service organization in response to the growing customer demand. We estimate that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons. The new associates who will join us in our offices or work from home through our Virtual Customer Service program will play a key role in relentlessly advocating for our customers and raising the bar on their experience,” said Akshay Prabhu, the Director of Customer Service, Amazon India.

Customer service associates have already been scaled up in the last six months, he added.

Based on the candidates’ performance as well as business needs, a percentage of the present temporary positions could be converted into permanent positions towards the end of the year, Amazon added.

This comes after Amazon had announced that it was planning to create a million jobs by 2025 in India “through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network”.

These jobs, Amazon said, would be across industries and would be created both directly and indirectly. These industries include information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing.

Those interested to apply for these seasonal opportunities, they can call 1800-208-9900 or send an email to seasonalhiringindia@amazon.com .