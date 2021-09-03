Amazon to host Career Day in India on Sept 16: Three things to know

Amazon is looking to fill 8,000 positions across 35 cities in India.

Atom Jobs

Amazon will be holding a virtual Career Day on September 16. During the programme, the company is looking to fill 8,000 direct positions currently available in India. The event, according to Amazon, will also have the company’s leadership and employees participating who will talk about Amazon as a workplace. CEO of the company, Andy Jassy, will also be taking part in Career Day, he will be having an informal conversation and offering advice to job-seekers.

Three things to know:

> Amazon is hiring for 8,000 positions across 35 cities in India. This includes cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Pune, Surat.

> The job opportunities are in areas such as corporate, technology, customer service, and operations roles.

> Nearly 140 Amazon recruiters will conduct 2,000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers as part of the event, according to the company. “The recruiters will offer advice on how to approach the job search process effectively, resume-building skills, and interview tips that will help candidates in their search for the right jobs,” Amazon said.

The one-on-one free career coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters will be conducted over the two days of 16 and 17 September. India is the second-largest technology hub for Amazon.

Amazon said it employs over 1 lakh people across areas like engineering, applied sciences, business management, supply chain, operations, finance, HR to analytics, content creation and acquisition, marketing, real estate, corporate security, video, music and many more.

“We are just getting started, and we are seeking passionate builders out there to join us in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to digitally transform India. This Career Day, we look forward to sharing our long-term commitment to tapping into India’s potential in the 21st century, and career opportunities to empower and enable this legacy,” said Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India.

Amazon said it is looking to create 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025 and has cumulatively created 10 lakh jobs in the country so far.