Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders rise amid coronavirus

These 100,000 personnel will be deployed in the warehouses in US used for making deliveries.

Right when there is bad news from all over due to coronavirus, there’s some fresh air coming from Amazon.com. The online giant has said they are hiring around 100,000 additional hands in the US to manage the spurt in deliveries and to handle the warehouses. People frustrated at the long queues in the supermarkets and finding empty shelves inside, have turned to ordering stuff online. This has pushed the number of orders to be processed each day at Amazon to multiple levels, than what they are used to during normal times.

These 100,000 personnel will be deployed in the warehouses used for making deliveries. Incidentally, it’s not Amazon alone that has put out the call for recruitment; others like US supermarket chains Albertsons, Kroger and Raley's have also mentioned they are hiring more people.

These companies are hoping to draw those who are currently employed in travel, restaurant and other such businesses which have been seriously hit due to the pandemic. Amazon, in its blogpost, has said it is willing to keep them employed till their present employers are able to resume normal business once the crisis blows over.

United Parcel Service (UPS), one of the largest courier services in the US, has confirmed that it is carrying on with its activities but has no plans of adding to the staff strength. UPS says it is able to manage the deliveries with its existing manpower.

Amazon may also run out of stocks of many essential goods since a sense of panic has set in and people are afraid there may be a complete lockdown and are stocking up.

Amazon has in its employment just under 800,000 which varies according to the shopping season. This number includes permanent and part-time workers too.

Significantly, Amazon is willing to offer an additional $2 per hour to these new employees to make it attractive for them. The online giant pays a minimum of $15 per hour and this additional offer of $2 per hour will be valid till April, 2020.

The uncertainty in all this is that many governments are placing restrictions in their respective states. Some, like in the San Francisco Bay Area have exempted those involved in businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences. Hopefully, Amazon’s activities will be covered under these and other states don't place more stringent restrictions.