Amazon announces ‘Great Indian Festival’ starting October 17

Prime members will get early access starting October 16, 2020.

Atom E-commerce

Amazon India has announced its annual festive sale, ‘Great Indian Festival’ starting from October 17, 2020. Prime members will get early access starting October 16, 2020. The sale will see deals and offers in all categories across brands.

Amazon said in a statement that there will be over 900 new product launches across categories from technology brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser; consumer brands such as Dabur, LG, IFB, Hisense, Titan, Max Fashion, BIBA, Spykar, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes, Woscher, Lakme, Bigmuscles, Cosmic Byte, Maggie, Tide, Realme, Microsoft Xbox, Westland, Harper, Xiaomi, OPPO, Sanyo, GoPro, Honor, Bosch, Amazfit, Peter England, Levi’s, River, Amazon Basics, URBN, Biotique, Pan Mcmillan, Carmate, Bikeblazer, among others.

There will also be new launches from Amazon Devices including the new Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock, Amazon Echo, the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

This year, the e-commerce major it focusing on Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and claims that it is helping them rebuild and accelerate their business. Amazon has said that it is offering several deals, including a 10% cashback for products of the SMBs.

“Customers can shop for Sambalpuri sarees from Odisha, Robotic vacuum cleaners from ILIFE, Haircare products from Arata Beauty, Sling Bags & Cross-Body Bags from DailyObjects, Exercise bikes & Dumbbells from Kilkfit, Handcrafted Shoes from Agra, Memory Foam mattresses from Insleep, Jewelry from Swara Creations, Cushion Covers from STITCHNEST, Kurti sets from Kushal K, Health & wellness products from Dr. Vaidya's New Age Ayurveda, Live plants and planters from Ugaoo and more,” Amazon said in a statement.

For customers, Amazon is also offering several finance options such as 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, , exchange offers, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit cards and lots more. Customers can also win daily shopping rewards worth Rs 10,000, send gifts and shagun money with Amazon Pay during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Commenting on the announcement Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them.”

Ahead of the Great Indian Festival, Amazon has ramped up its delivery infrastructure adding close to 200 delivery stations and added tens of thousands of delivery partners to its network. Amazon.in expanded its fulfilment footprint with more than 60 fulfilment centres in 15 states offering a storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet. Further, Amazon India announced 5 new sort centres and expansion of 8 existing sort centres across the country to strengthen fulfilment capacity.