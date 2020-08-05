Amazon and Flipkart sale from August 6: All you need to know

While Amazon will launch Prime Day in India at midnight on Thursday that will run for 48 hours, Flipkart will be offering Big Savings Days from August 6-10. Â

Atom E-commerce

Amazon and Flipkart, two of Indiaâ€™s major e-commerce marketplaces, will again go head-to-head as both kick off sales starting from Thursday, August 6. While Amazon will launch Prime Day in India at midnight on Thursday that will run for 48 hours, Flipkart will be offering Big Savings Days from August 6-10.

With new deals starting at regular intervals through Prime Day, Prime members can shop for selection of products organised across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Everyday Essentials and more, Amazon said in a statement.

However, unlike the previous yearsâ€™ sales, Amazon will have a virtual operations room which will be manning the sales with thousands of employees working from their homes. Besides, the hordes of packers and deliverymen will be put through stringent hygiene protocols. Even the safety preparation for workers, deliverymen will see a change with in-person training being done away with and new workers getting trained via apps. There will be markings on the floor to ensure that loaders and sorters donâ€™t come too close to each other. Amazon says it has implemented over a hundred such process changes in times of the pandemic.

Special flash sales on Prime Day will include Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on August 6. Honor 9A will be available on flash sale at 11 am on August 6. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on August 7.

OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB Blue Marble & Gray Onyx and 12GB/256GB Gray Onyx will go on sale.

Amazon is offering up to 60% off on electronics and accessories, up to 70% off on headphones, up to Rs 30,000 on laptops. Air conditioners at up to 40% off, refrigerators up to 40% off, washing machines starting â‚¹6,399, microwaves up to 45% off, Smart TVs up to 60% off are also up for grabs.

Among the new product launches on Prime Day 2020 are: Sony Bravia 4K Android TVs; Hisense Premium Android TV range; Intel powered Laptops from Lenovo, HP & more; boAt wireless headphones and audio devices, 200+ new launches in Home & kitchen category.

Flipkart

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering 10% instant discount on Citi credit and debit cards and ICICI credit cards as part of the Flipkart Big Savings Days. The sale for Flipkart Plus members will start early on August 5 from 8 pm onwards.

Phones ranging from iPhone XR, iPhone SE, Oppo Reno 2F, and Redmi K20 Pro will be on offer with price discounts. The Motorola Razr foldable phone will be available with a discount of nearly Rs 20,000.

The iPhone XR will be available for Rs 44,999 during this period. Oppo Reno 2F will come at a special price of Rs 17,990 instead of the usual Rs 23,490. The iPhone SE will see a Rs 5,500 price cut and will be on sale for Rs 36,999. The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB version will be on sale for Rs 22,999 instead of the normal price of Rs 26,999.

Apart from smartphones, Flipkart is offering 4k Smart TVs starting from â‚¹21,999 and up to 70% off on top 15 deals on TVs. Best-selling laptops are up for sale at up to 40% off, and home audio speakers at up to 60% off. Home essentials are being offered at up to 80% off and home appliances at up to 50% off. Flipkart is also offering up to 85% on fashion & electronics. Consumers can also grab exciting deals and pay next month using Flipkart Pay Later option where applicable.

Rush hours will offer the lowest sale price up to 2 am. The full list of offers can be found on the Flipkart app and website.