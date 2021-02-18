Amazfit GTR 2e review: An elegant smartwatch with fitness tricks up its sleeve

The GTR 2e is aimed primarily at users looking for wellness features with the comfort of a large smartwatch display.

Atom Reviews

One of the most definitive wellness trends weâ€™ve seen emerging in a post-COVID world is the awareness around blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 levels. A slew of wearables have made this a central plank of their sales pitch. This includes devices across price points including the Apple Watch Series 5. Amazfit has kept its assembly lines busy with frequent additions to its ever-expanding portfolio. The Amazfit GTR 2e lands at a competitive price point and a bunch of features including SpO2 tracking.

While testing the GTR2e, I spent a whole day wearing it at the India vs England test match in Chennai in humid conditions. Thanks to the lightweight form factor (it weighs just above 30 gm) I barely felt it on my wrist. Itâ€™s a good-looking device, one that can pass off for a stylish fashion watch. Amazfit opts for a lighter aluminium alloy body over the stainless steel used in the classic edition of the GTR2. This oneâ€™s similar to the Sports edition of the GTR2 with a silicon band. The other difference is the choice of 2.5D curved glass. This one boasts of the same seamless design.

Smartwatch brands have upped their fashion quotient, Amazfit is no exception. This is a great option for users looking to make the leap from a fashion watch, who will find the slim form comforting. It comes in a cool Matcha green colour option as well as the very refined obsidian black colour option with a steel grey frame. You can customise straps as well as watch faces.

The 1.39-inch AMOLED display (454 x 454 pixels) is similar to the GTR and GTR 2. It packs an impressive 326 pixels per inch (PPI) and offers great visibility even when youâ€™re out for a run. Setting it up is quite simple with the Zepp companion app. I synced this with an iPhone 12 Mini and it also works with Android devices.

In terms of smartwatch type features, the GTR 2e misses out on some of the features found on its predecessor. You canâ€™t store music on the phone and thereâ€™s no embedded speaker. You canâ€™t answer calls off your wrist. You will get call and text alerts though. Music storage is not a deal breaker for me, especially given how moving music from your smartphone to some of these smartwatches can be tedious even for a Sunday project. The GTR 2e is aimed primarily at users looking for wellness features with the comfort of a large smartwatch display. The GTR 2e scores on this front.

I tried the SpO2 sensor and it works quite well. Thereâ€™s a choice of 90 sport modes and the 5ATM water resistance (up to 50 metres), means this oneâ€™s pool proof. Thereâ€™s also a temperature sensor that measures your body temperature. I would still lean on my thermometer for accurate temperature readings though. Aside from this you get standard options like calorie tracking and sleep tracking as well as stress tracking which might tend to be subjective.

The Amazfit GTR 2e is a solid option for first time smartwatch users or fitness-focussed users with active lifestyles seeking a step up from an activity tracker. It looks good, feels weightless on your wrist and delivers great battery life (24 days according to Amazfit, that seems accurate according to my initial usage tests).

The Amazfit GTR 2e costs Rs 9,999.

You can shop the smartwatch here.