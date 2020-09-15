Amaravati land scam: ACB books former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas

The ACB alleged that Srinivas allegedly bought in Amaravati before it was officially announced as the capital by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday filed a case against former Andhra Pradesh Advocate General, Dammalapati Srinivas, for allegedly abusing his official position and buying land for his family and acquaintances in the core capital region of Amaravati for a nominal rate. The ACB alleged that Srinivas made the purchases with the information that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was going to announce a capital city for Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati.

Srinivas was booked under Sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ACB said that Srinivas exploited his official position as the additional advocate general and then as advocate general in 2016 under the Chandrababu Naidu regime and bought land through his brother-in-law, father-in-law and other acquaintances during the period of June 2014 to December 2014. The bureau also said that he later bought land for himself and his wife in 2015 and 2016. All these properties were located either in the Core Capital area or within the limits of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), also known as Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority, investigation officials said.

Anticipating his arrest, on Monday, the former advocate general approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court to restrain the state police and the Centre from taking any coercive action against him. In his petition, Srinivas alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government has been running the government in utter disregard to the Constitution and rule of law. He alleged that the chief minister had instructed the state police agencies to “illegally arrest” him without any complaint or FIR, so as to coerce him into “a state of genuflection,” The Wire reported.

Accusing the government of framing him in the case, Srinivas told the court that a court-monitored probe should be initiated into allegations of irregular land allotment in Amaravati in the TDP regime. He claimed that the allegations against him are based on a “hypothetical assumption.”

After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019, he initiated a probe into the alleged irregularities in the land transactions of the Amaravati capital region. A Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) set up by the government allegedly found evidence of insider trading in the land deals.

The CSC, headed by state Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, in its affidavit to the High Court on Monday claimed that at least 4,070 acres of land were purchased by persons who had prior information about the capital coming up in Amaravati and bought parcels of land in Guntur and Krishna districts for nominal rates from farmers before the capital notification was issued.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Minister Paritala Sunitha, Public Accounts Committee chairman and MLA Payyavula Keshav, former MLAs GVS Anjaneyulu, Dhulipalla Narendra and Kambampati Rammohan Rao were among several others named in the report.

In the affidavit, the CSC alleged that former Ministers Nara Lokesh and Prathipati Pulla Rao had indulged in "benami transactions".