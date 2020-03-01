Amaravati land row: SIT begins probe, senior TDP leader searched

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) began its probe into alleged irregularities in the Amaravati region, which was notified as the state's capital, where Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders stand accused of manipulating land deals.

According to reports, searches were conducted at the residence of Basavaiah, a relative of former state minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, besides the residence and offices of a builder from Vijayawada. The officials were looking for documents related to land transactions that took place ahead of the TDP announcing the state's capital at Amaravati.

Searches were also conducted at the house of Nannapaneni Lakshminarayana in Krishna district. Lakshminarayana, a senior TDP leader, served as the chairman of the Kanchikacherla Agriculture Market committee.

Speaking to reporters, Lakshminarayana said that he was at a hospital in Vijayawada when officials of the SIT visited his residence at Kanchikacherla on Friday, and hence they pasted a notice on his door. On Saturday, they reportedly returned again and conducted their searches.

The TDP leader said that he had nothing to hide and would fully cooperate with the investigation officials.

Lakshminarayana's son-in-law Dammalapati Srinivas Rao is the former advocate general of Andhra Pradesh and known to be close to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, while his son, N Sitharamaraju, was a businessman and one of the sub-contractors of the Polavaram project, reports stated.

The ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has alleged that several businessmen and leaders close to the TDP high command resorted to insider trading in Amaravati, by manipulating the boundaries of the defined 'capital region.'

The ruling party has alleged that the boundaries of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) area were redesigned carefully, so that the lands of the 'benamis' fell adjacent to the boundary. This ensured that their land would not be pooled for the capital, but would still allow them to enjoy the benefits of hiked land prices due to the real estate boom in Amaravati.

