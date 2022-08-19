Alphabet, Samsung active investors in blockchain, Buenos Aires to run Ethereum nodes by 2023

In case you missed it, early this week, the world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, tweeted that he was buying football giants Manchester United! The tweet, however, moved a fake crypto fan token as much as 3,000% the Twitterati realized that it was just a joke! Apart from that, here is what else happened in the world of cryptocurrencies over the past week.

Buenos Aires to deploy Ethereum validator nodes

Buenos Aires (capital of Argentina) is set to become one of the first public entities in the world to help run Ethereum’s network infrastructure. Diego Fernandez, secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation of the city said this at ETH Latam, an Ethereum-centric convention that is taking place in the city.

In 2023, the city will work with private enterprises to install validator nodes, which are machines running the Ethereum client software.

The validators are responsible for storing data, processing transactions, and adding new blocks to the blockchain, which will become part of the proof-of-stake (PoS) network consensus system being implemented in conjunction with the Merge which is anticipated to take place in mid-September.

With this move, Buenos Aires would be one of the pioneer cities to host its own cryptocurrency nodes.

In April, the city also decided to let residents use cryptocurrencies to pay their taxes.

Alphabet, Samsung among most active investors in blockchain

Tech giants Alphabet and Samsung have been placed as the most active investors in blockchain-related companies, participating in 13 funding rounds between September 2021 and June 2022.

BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs are the other investors on the list. The data was derived from Blockdata, a market intelligence platform for blockchain.

According to Blockdata, Alphabet took part in investment rounds for businesses like Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage, and Digital Currency Group which raised $1.5 billion.

Blockdata also estimated that the top-40 corporations invested approximately $6 billion in blockchain startups during this time.

Houston Texans become first NFL team to sell game suite with crypto

The Houston Texans of the American National Football League (NFL) become the first organization in the league to sell single-game suites in exchange for cryptocurrencies.

The Texans have partnered with the Houston-based cryptocurrency firm to make BitWallet the team's official digital currency wallet. BitWallet will also provide intermediary services by exchanging crypto for cash for the Texans.

A game suite is a luxury private viewing box in the stadium that is often decked out with buffets, pricey alcohol, bathrooms, TVs, attendants, and a premium location to view the game.

Many of the league’s cryptocurrency-friendly players have also chosen to receive part of their salaries or contract bonuses in crypto assets.

Ripple, SBI Remit collaborate for real-time payments between Japan, Thailand

Expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Ripple announced a new partnership with SBI Remit to enable money transfers between Japan and Thailand.

This enables people to instantly send money between countries at no cost. The new partnership also puts Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) on its board.

As part of the deal, SBI Remit and SCB will process real-time remittance services using Ripple’s enterprise blockchain system RippleNet.

It makes the most sense for Ripple to develop in Asia as it is currently among the regions of the world with the highest growth.

Australia’s leading gas station chain to accept crypto for fuel

Australians can now pay for fuel through cryptocurrencies at gas stations and convenience stores under the leading On The Run (OTR) brand for the service powered by Crypto.com.

Crypto.com revealed that the service is available in 175 OTR stations in Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia states.

The partnership provides the world’s first scalable option to use Crypto.com App to pay directly in-store for ordinary items without first converting to fiat currency.

The point-of-sale terminal is provided by Sydney-based payment system Datamesh, while Crypto.com is providing the Pay Merchant service as a platform for payment settlement.

Apart from gas, the users can also utilize cryptos like Bitcoin to pay for other daily products.

Anthony Hopkins to launch NFT collection to celebrate his career

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, in association with Orange Comet, is set to launch the first batch of his NFT series called “The Eternal Collection.”

Collectors will get access to more than 1,000 exclusive pictures of the actor throughout this time, which will be based on the oeuvre of the performer.

Hopkins’ interest in creating an art collection immortalising his film career grew after the release of his Zero Contact film as an NFT on Vuele, a Web3.0 creative studio platform.

Over 1,000 original photographs will be auctioned off throughout the three-day event, and 39 signed art books by Hopkins will be given away at random to bidders to give them a closer look at his poems and paintings.

