Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise to release on OTT on January 7

The action drama stars Allu Arjun in the lead, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Flix Tollywood

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1, which was recently released in theatres across India, will have its OTT release on January 7, the makers of the movie announced on Wednesday, January 7. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries from January 7, and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Written and directed by Sukumar, the action-packed thriller stars Allu Arjun in the lead, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Allu Arjun is seen as a lorry driver in Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1. The film revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood trees in Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam. The movie garnered rave reviews from fans and the film industry alike, and the first day of its release across the country saw packed houses, with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil fans thronging cinema houses. The film was released in theatres on December 20.

Pushpa: The Rise has a runtime of nearly three hours. The pan-Indian project, which was released in five languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, is one of the most-anticipated films that has hit the big screens in recent times. Helmed by filmmaker Sukumar, the film also stars Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. Pushpa marks Fahadh’s debut in Telugu films.

“We are excited to give our viewers a thrilling start to the new year, with the worldwide streaming premiere of the action-packed entertainer Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 on Prime Video,” said Manish Menghani, head of content licensing, Prime Video, India.

Talking about his role in the movie, Allu Arjun said, “The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me. The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career.