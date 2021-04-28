Become a Member

The actor released an official statement assuring fans that he is doing fine and that he has isolated himself at home.

Pushpa movie poster in which Allu Arjun can be seen sitting on the floor along with police in a green shirt
Flix COVID-19 Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - 12:05
TNM Staff

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is currently working on the multilingual film Pushpa, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor made an official statement regarding his health on April 28 through social media platforms.

Allu Arjun, in his statement, said that he has tested positive and has isolated himself as per protocols. The actor wrote, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself at home following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested."

The Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo actor further asked his fans to stay home and be safe, and to get vaccinated whenever they get the chance. "I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine," Allu Arjun said.

His co-actors have wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Allu Arjun's first look teaser from Pushpa was released on April 7 by Mythri Movie Makers, and the video gained over 53 million views on YouTube within three weeks of its release.

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is being directed by Sukumar, who is known for his last hit Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. Pushpa has Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist.

Pushpa is set to release in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil simultaneously. The movie is tentatively scheduled for release on August 13 this year. However, with the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, several movies like Love Story, Aacharya, Virata Parvam and others have announced that they are postponing the release as of now.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo along with Pooja Hegde. The movie, which came under the direction of Trivikram, was a hit at the box office.

A couple of days ago, Pooja Hegde also tested positive for the coronavirus and has isolated herself. Pooja is currently working on the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, and actor Vijay's yet to be titled Tamil film.
 
Watch Allu Arjun first look teaser from Pushpa movie here :

Show us some love and support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.