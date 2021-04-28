Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

The actor released an official statement assuring fans that he is doing fine and that he has isolated himself at home.

Flix COVID-19

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is currently working on the multilingual film Pushpa, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor made an official statement regarding his health on April 28 through social media platforms.



Allu Arjun, in his statement, said that he has tested positive and has isolated himself as per protocols. The actor wrote, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself at home following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested."



The Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo actor further asked his fans to stay home and be safe, and to get vaccinated whenever they get the chance. "I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine," Allu Arjun said.

Hello everyone!

I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.

I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP â€” Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

His co-actors have wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Sending you speedy recovery wishes get well soooon April 28, 2021

Allu Arjun's first look teaser from Pushpa was released on April 7 by Mythri Movie Makers, and the video gained over 53 million views on YouTube within three weeks of its release.



The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is being directed by Sukumar, who is known for his last hit Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. Pushpa has Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist.

Pushpa is set to release in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil simultaneously. The movie is tentatively scheduled for release on August 13 this year. However, with the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, several movies like Love Story, Aacharya, Virata Parvam and others have announced that they are postponing the release as of now.