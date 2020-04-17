Allu Arjun to team up with director Sandeep Vanga for his next?

Allu Arjun is currently playing the lead role in 'Pushpa', which is directed by Sukumar.

With Allu Arjun getting ready to hop on to the sets of Pushpa after the lockdown, reports have emerged that he may team up with director Sandeep Vanga for his next. Though it is too early to confirm if the two would collaborate, we need to mention that Allu Arjun had told in an interview earlier that films like Arjun Reddy wouldnâ€™t suit him.

Incidentally, Sandeep Vangaâ€™s last directorial was the Hindi remake of his own Arjun Reddy. There were reports that the director was planning on getting Ranbir Singh and then Prabhas and Mahesh Babu for his next but there is no clear picture yet.

Allu Arjun is currently playing the lead role in Pushpa, which is directed by Sukumar. The star will reportedly be speaking the Chittoor dialect throughout the film and the director has handed over the entire dialogues so that he could master it to perfection. Reports earlier were that this Sukumar directorial is touted to be a village drama based on red sand smuggling and that it will have the actor in a rugged avatar. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this entertainer with Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the tunes.

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which turned out to be a smash hit. Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. It had Pooja Hegde as the heroine with Jayaram in a pivotal role.

