Allu Arjun speaks about his stardom in Mollywood

He also spoke about hs love for Malayalam cinema.

Flix Interview

Tollywood star, Allu Arjun is one of the few actors from the other states to enjoy star status in Kerala. His films do well at the Kerala box office and bearing testimony to this fact is the massive success of the dubbed version of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, titled Angu Vaikundapurathu.

In an interview to the Malayala Manorama, Allu Arjun was asked about how he felt on the box office success to which he had replied: “It indeed is fortunate that an actor from another state who speaks a different language receives such an overwhelming welcome. I have been enjoying the love and respect from Keralites for more than a decade now. The Malayali youth have given great popularity for my movies. I have also received many honours from Kerala. Being invited as the chief guest for the Nehru trophy boat race has been one the greatest honours in my life.”

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews. Veteran actor Jayaram, from the Malayalam film industry, was roped in to play Allu Arjun’s father in it with Tabu playing the role of his mother. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

While Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala, his love for Malayalam movies is no less. He has said in the interview that he enjoys watching Malayalam films especially those of the young stars like Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan. He added that the young directors from the state are carving a niche for themselves with content-driven films.

(Content provded by Digital Native)