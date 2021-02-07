Allu Arjun’s vanity van meets with minor accident in Telangana

The actor wasn’t present in the van, which was returning from a shoot location in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

Flix Accident

Allu Arjun’s vanity van met with a minor accident in Telangana’s Khammam town on Saturday. However, no injuries were reported, and the actor wasn’t present in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Allu Arjun is currently working on his upcoming film Pushpa, and reports suggest that the van was returning to Hyderabad from the film’s shoot location in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to The New Indian Express, the driver of the vanity van said that a container truck hit the van from behind. This led to the driver losing control and hitting another vehicle in front. Both front and rear sides of the van were damaged in the accident. Times of India reported that a complaint has been filed over the incident at the Khammam Rural police station, against the driver of the container truck who caused the accident.

Allu Arjun’s vanity van is named ‘Falcon,’ and the sides of the van display Allu Arjun’s logo. Earlier in 2019, Allu Arjun had shared photos of the van on Twitter.

Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 July 5, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, a few team members of Prabhas’s Salaar met with an accident near Godavarikhani in Telangana. Around six to seven team members were returning to their hotels after finishing the day's shoot, when their van collided with a lorry. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

A day before this incident, a fire broke out on the sets of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush on the first day of its shoot in Mumbai. The film’s shooting was happening at Retro Grounds behind Inorbit Mall in Goregaon, when the fire broke out. Eight fire engines were reportedly rushed to the spot, and no injuries were reported.

Allu Arjun was recently in East Godavari to shoot for Pushpa, his upcoming film directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. According to some reports, the actor had already returned to Hyderabad by flight, prior to the accident involving his vanity van.