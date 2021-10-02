The highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rise Part-01 starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna will be released in theatres on December 17. Announcing the release, the Pushpa team wrote, “This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th.” Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the movie, had earlier announced that the first part of the movie will be hitting the big screens in December this year, coinciding with Christmas. Pushpa: The Rise is directed by Sukumar and music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

The multi-starrer movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between actors Rashmika and Allu Arjun. Pushpa also marks the Tollywood debut of popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who plays the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer, the antagonist. The first look of Fahadh with a tonsured head and a scar on his face was already unveiled by the film unit.

Recently, the first look of Rashmika, the female lead in the film, was also revealed. Rashmika plays the role of Srivalli.

Introducing Rashmika, the team wrote, “Our fiercest #PushpaRaj's heart melts at the sight of his love. Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli.”

Earlier, the Pushpa team also released the first look teaser of the movie, where Allu Arjun was presented in a rugged look playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver. The film deals with red sandalwood smuggling. The first song from Pushpa, ‘Daakko Daakko Meka’, which was released a month ago has also gained over 56 million views for the Telugu version. The song was released in all the five languages that the movie is releasing — Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. One of the top music composers in Tollywood, Devi Sri Prasad, is composing music for the movie, and the intense background score has received a good response so far.