Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa’ to resume shooting from Nov 10

The filmmakers have unveiled a small ‘behind the scenes’ video to announce the commencement of shooting.

Shooting for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa will finally begin on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam. The makers unveiled a special video to announce the commencement of the shoot. Apparently, the makers have erected a huge set where the first schedule of the shoot will take place. The film, originally to be shot in Telugu, will be a pan-Indian project as it will be released in four other languages including Hindi.

The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Allu Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar, with a powerful gaze indicating that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly be seen as the antagonist. In a recent media interaction, Allu Arjun revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career. Last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun also has two more projects lined up. He also has a project titled Icon, apart from a pan-India project with AR Murugadoss, coming up. If everything goes as planned, Murugadoss’s film might mark Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut. While promoting Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor confirmed that he will be doing a project with Murugadoss in the near future.

He will also soon collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for the first time. Known for helming several blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Koratala Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.

Sharing the news, Allu Arjun had recently tweeted: “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudhakar garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys.” There are also reports that Allu Arjun has joined hands with OTT platform, Aha. His association with Aha is likely to be revealed on November 13 on the eve of Deepavali.

