Allu Arjun to land in Vizag to begin shooting for Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, a blockbuster Telugu-language film directed by renowned filmmaker Sukumar.

Flix Cinema

Actor Allu Arjun is all set to begin the next schedule of Puspha: The Rule in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Vishakapatnam (Vizag), starting Thursday, January 19. According to an announcement made by his team on Wednesday via social media, the actor will be in Vizag to resume the shoot. Pushpa: The Rule is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, a blockbuster Telugu-language film directed by renowned filmmaker Sukumar, which was released in several other Indian languages. It was a national sensation, viewed by audiences across the country. The director is known for movies such as Rangasthalam, Arya 1, and, Arya 2 among others.

Pushpa: The Rise, was shot in October 2022 with Allu Arjun with professional photographers and poster designers on the team. Reportedly, the team had earlier planned to release a first look of the movie by Sankranthi, though that did not materialise.

The Pushpa series, which is a trilogy as far as we know, is a period drama set in the 1980s and revolves around red sandalwood smuggling prevalent in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The movie showcases the rise of a fictional character Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who steps up from being a labourer to an important presence in the sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, and, Anasuya among others in significant roles. The film was an all-time hit for Allu Arjun and managed to collect over 350 crores at the box office.