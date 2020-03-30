Allu Arjun completes 17 years in cinema

The actor's next film will have Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun made his debut as hero with the film Gangotri way back in 2003. On March 28, the star completed 17 years in the film industry and his fan base has been steadily growing during this time.

Happy over reaching the milestone, Allu Arjun took to his social media account to express his gratitude, “I thank all my audience and my army (of fans) for their love and support in these 17 years. I would especially like to thank K RagaverderRao Garu (director of Gangotri), Ashwini Dutt Garu (the film's producer) and Allu Aravind Garu (the other producer) for introducing me, and the entire cast and crew of the film for their support. Grateful forever.”

Allu Arjun’s younger brother and actor Allu Sirish tweeted, “Action films. Love stories. Family dramas. Variations. Styling. Comedy timing. Dance. Fights. Records. Awards. Everything a fan asks for! 17 glorious years of Allu Arjun: my favourite Tollywood star of this generation.”

Allu Arjun, who is basking in glory over his last release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, is currently busy with an untitled film which is being directed by Sukumar.

Touted to be a village drama, it will have the actor in a rugged avatar, say sources. Apparently, Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chitoor dialect throughout the film and the director has handed over the entire dialogues so that he can master it to perfection. Sources close to the film unit say that he will be joining the sets only after completing his training.

The film will have Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead with Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is part of the technical crew with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas roped in for cinematography and editing respectively.

