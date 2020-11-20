Allow regional languages in competitive exams for central posts: KCR writes to Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the Union government to conduct competitive examinations in regional languages for the benefit of students from various backgrounds. Currently, competitive examinations for recruitment to posts in Union government, central public sector undertakings, Indian Railways, defence services, nationalised banks etc are held in only two languages — English and Hindi, the letter stated.

In the letter that was dated November 18, KCR wrote, “In order to provide equal opportunity to the students from all states of India, it is requested that candidates should be permitted to write all competitive examinations in regional languages also for recruitment in Government of India and its department and undertakings through UPSC and all other agencies like Railway recruitment boards, public sector banks, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and staff selection commission.”

The letter also pointed out that students, who do not have English medium background or those students who are not from Hindi speaking backgrounds, have been facing a lot of disadvantages because of the lack of opportunity to write in regional languages. For the same reason, it was requested to facilitate the examinations in regional languages.

Meanwhile, KCR has also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to release a commemorative stamp of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, preferably during his upcoming southern sojourn, where he will spend time in Hyderabad.

The letter also highlighted that Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921 in Vangara village in Karimnagar district of Telangana and was known for his contribution towards human resource development, international relations, science and technology and several other fields.

