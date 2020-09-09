Alleged Maoist Danish arrested while coming out of jail on bail in Kerala

The human rights group has alleged that the arrest, exactly when he was being let out after securing bail in various cases against him, was a planned move.

The Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam, a human rights group in Kerala has condemned the arrest of alleged Maoist Danish alias Krishnan, while he was being let out from the High Security Prison at Viyyur in Thrissur on Tuesday. Danish, who was jailed for various cases, had been jailed since October 2018.

The group has alleged that the arrest, exactly when he was being let out after securing bail in various cases against him, was a planned move.

Danish, reportedly a Coimbatore native, was arrested from Attapadi in 2018 and charged with various provisions of the Unlawful Atrocities (Prevention) Act in about 13 cases in various Kerala districts.

“Danish had received bail in each case one by one. For the last case also, he got bail from a Palakkad court on Monday. It was right when he was coming out of the Viyyur jail on Tuesday morning that a large group of Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police came to the spot and arrested him in another case and took him to a court in Kozhikode,” stated ‘Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam’ in a release.

According to the rights group leaders, Danish has been now arrested allegedly in a 2019 case which states he allegedly spread Maoist doctrine in a village of Thamarassery.

“Danish was already in prison for more than two years. Without making the arrest then, taking him in custody right on the day when he came out on bail, is to weaken him mentally. The present CPI(M) led government is trying to destroy the Left culture in Kerala that was built over the years,” CP Rasheed, secretary of the Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam told TNM.

Though Danish was arrested in 2018, till date, he continued in the High Security Prison in Viyyur as an under trial prisoner. According to CP Rasheed, trial has not started in any of the cases registered against him.

Last year, while being in the Viyyur prison, Danish held a hunger strike demanding action against the jail warden who allegedly denied him a copy of the jail manual. Danish who got admitted after his health worsened, ended the strike after a district judge visited him and ensured to intervene in the issue.

