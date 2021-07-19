Alleged audio clip of Karnataka BJP chief suggests CM change, party calls it fake

The audio, purportedly featuring BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, suggested that there were three candidates being considered to replace Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

news Politics

In another development surrounding the speculated change of guard in Karnataka, an audio clip purportedly featuring BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has also suggested that there will be a new Chief Minister in the coming days. The audio in Tulu suggests that there are three possible candidates for the new CM of Karnataka and the same will be decided in Delhi (by the party high command). The voice, purportedly of Kateel, says that whoever among the three will be picked, will be “in his own hands”. The clip also mentions that cabinet ministers Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar could also be removed. However, after the audio went viral and was broadcasted on TV channels, Kateel has called the clip fake. He also claimed that he will seek a probe into the incident by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He went on to say that there is no likelihood of change in the state’s leadership.

The voice, purportedly of the state BJP chief, is heard saying, “Don't tell anyone. Eshwarappa, Jagdish Shettar team will be removed. New team will come in place. There are three names, and it's in my hands. From Delhi only it will happen.”

Revenue Minister R Ashoka too dismissed speculations about a change in the state’s political leadership. “I think you are reading too much into his (Yediyurappa's) visit to Delhi. From next month onwards, he will be visiting Delhi every month. He could not do it all these months (last six months) due to the pandemic," he told reporters on Sunday. Speaking at the July 26 legislature party meet, he said, “In my personal opinion, this (BJPLP) meeting is to celebrate two years in office and not for any leadership change per se in the state. BJP is in no way facing a leadership crisis either at the state level or at the national level. In both, we have strong leadership."

It may be recalled that Yediyurappa who had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and other top leaders of the party including party national president JP Nadda on Saturday has maintained that he is not resigning. This, despite strong murmurs within political circles that an agreement has been reached by him and the party in lieu of postings for his two sons. Currently Vijayendra is the state vice-president of the party while Raghavendra is an MP from Shivamogga district.

Read: BS Yediyurappa says he has not resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister

TNM has reported that this fresh speculation about the leadership change in Karnataka comes after the issue seemed to have been put to rest. Following meetings chaired by Karnataka-in-charge and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh earlier, it was announced by all top leaders that Yediyurappa will remain as the CM for the remainder of the term.

(With IANS inputs)