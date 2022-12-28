Allegations against EP Jayarajan a creation of media: CPI(M) leader MV Govindan

Reports had earlier surfaced that CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan raised serious allegations against LDF Convenor EP Jayarajan over the latter’s link to a multi-crore Ayurvedic resort.

Amid a standoff between CPI(M) leaders EP Jayarajan and P Jayarajan, party state secretary MV Govindan said that the allegations against the former were nothing but “a creation of the media", and that there were no discussions on it during the recent politburo meeting. According to reports in the media, P Jayarajan raised serious allegations against EP Jayarajan during a party state committee meeting, with regard to his links to a multi-crore Ayurvedic resort in Kannur.

Arriving for the party's Politburo meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, MV Govindan addressed the media for the first time after the controversy surfaced. He said that there were no issues and the controversy was just a media fabrication. "No, the Politburo is not going to discuss this issue," he said.

The son and wife of EP Jayarajan, Puthusseri Koroth Jaison and PK Indira, are both directors of the Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Private Limited, which is the hospital’s promoter. However, both EP Jayarajan and the hospital’s CEO, Thomas Joseph, have denied reports that link the CPI(M) leader to the hospital. They maintain that Jaison and Indira are minor shareholders in the company, which has an authorised share capital of Rs 10 crore and paid-up capital of Rs 5.1 crore. The hospital — Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing village in Anthoor municipality — has 20 shareholders.

After P Jayarajan raised allegations regarding EP Jayarajan’s link to the Ayurvedic resort, the latter’s aides hit back, accusing P Jayarajan of having links with a gold smuggling case. They also alleged that he failed to submit proper account statements of election expenses, when he was the CPI(M) candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(With IANS inputs)