‘All Women Police Stations in TN reduced to kangaroo courts’: Madras HC

The Court made the observation while hearing the contempt petition of a man against an Inspector of the All Women Police Station in Madurai.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court came down heavily on the All Women Police Stations in Tamil Nadu and observed that they are reduced to “shameless kangaroo courts.” Making the observation on Wednesday, June 29, Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri said that it was disappointing to see how an institution that was supposed to contribute to society has failed in its duty.

According to The Hindu, the Court made this observation while hearing a contempt petition filed by a man named K Janarthan from Madurai against the Inspector of Police at the All Women Police Station (Thillai Thidal) Vimala. Janrathanan was involved in a matrimonial dispute. The Court noted that the police “acted recklessly” and arrested the petitioner without any preliminary inquiry, violating the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

The judges further noted that the “despicable attitude” of arresting someone first and then proceeding with the rest is on the rise. The Court also noted that the police officers were involved in harassing complainants in cases of matrimonial disputes as well. The Court then said that it expected a “balancing act” from the officers of All Women Police Stations and wanted to ensure that they are gender sensitised. The judges noted, “Officers who are supposed to sensitise society themselves act without sensitisation.”

Following its observations, the Court then sent directives to the Director General of Police that must be implemented in all the 222 All Women Police Stations in the state. The Hindu reported that this exercise would be carried out by the Home Department as a part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the State Police’s Women’s Wing.The Court stated that the All Women Police Stations must have a special cell for women to address grievances of adolescent and young women.