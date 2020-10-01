All-round show helps Mumbai Indians beat KXIP by 48 runs

A late blitz from Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya took Mumbai Indians to a total of 191.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

An all-round performance helped Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 48 runs on Thursday. Set a stiff target of 192, KXIP could only muster 143 in their allotted 20 overs. This win has taken MI to the top of the points table.

A late blitz from Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya helped MI post 191/4 against on Thursday, which was enough to secure their second victory of the current IPL campaign.

Chasing a steep total of 192, KXIP was looking to build a steady partnership at the top until two quick wickets in the fifth and sixth over jolted their innings. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal made 17 and 25 each With Karun Nair gone for a duck, it was Nicholas Pooran who kept one end going. However, Pooran eventually fell to James Pattinson in the 14th over after scoring 44 runs off 27 balls.

Initially, KXIP won the toss and chose to field. Sheldon Cottrell gave them a good start with the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the very first over. While captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav seemed to be steadying the ship for MI, the latter was run out by Mohammed Shami with a direct hit from short fine leg.

Ishan Kishan, who scored a memorable 99 in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), struggled to get going this time. His laboured innings of 28 off 32 balls was eventually cut short by Krishnappa Gowtham, thus ending a 62-run stand between him and Rohit.

Pollard then came in and provided able company as Rohit increased the run rate. The MI captain, who crossed 5,000 runs in the IPL during the course of his innings, looked set for a big one but a brilliant piece of teamwork between Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham at the boundary led to his dismissal.

Maxwell ran in from long-off and caught the ball which Rohit was looking to deposit over the ropes off Shami. His momentum however took him over the ropes but he lobbed it back towards Neesham who ran in from long on and completed the catch.

Pollard and Hardik then came in and smashed 44 runs off the last overs to take MI beyond the 190-run mark.