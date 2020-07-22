All postpaid customers of Idea Cellular now under Vodafone RED

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said that this was one of the biggest and fastest migrations in the telecom space.

All postpaid customers of Vodafone and Idea will now be under the single umbrella of Vodafone RED, the company said on Wednesday. “This consolidation is a major step towards its synergy realisations and has led to process standardization for both the retail and enterprise customers,” Vodafone said.

It added that it has completed one of the biggest migrations by moving all Idea postpaid customers to Vodafone RED.

With this, all customers will be serviced through the same channel.

"Erstwhile Idea postpaid customers now do not need to go through a separate on-boarding and service experience. They can now avail Red Family subscription, a single bill for entire family, access to Vodafone Play, premium content and a bouquet of other value added services,” Vodafone said.

“...this has led to operational synergies and process standardisation for both our postpaid retail and enterprise customers. It enables us to provide enhanced customer experience to our postpaid users,” he said.

With this consolidation, Vodafone said that customers will be able to receive timely notifications, alerts, and have automated credit monitoring and will receive bill alerts on time.

It has integrated two networks in 92% of districts, leading to 18 integrated circles, it said.

“The deployment of new age technologies such as M-MIMO, DSR, Hybrid Cloud, OpenRan to enhance capacities and increased 4G coverage has resulted in richer customer experience,” it said.