All mobile towers in Telangana compliant and safe: Dept of Telecommunications

The Department of Telecommunications tested 4245 mobile towers that belong to various telecom service providers.

news Safety

In what comes as good news for those living near mobile towers in Telangana, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in Hyderabad has found that almost all the towers that were tested for excessive electromagnetic field (EMF) levels are compliant to the laid down norms. Health hazards posed by radiation from mobile towers has always been a worry for many, especially those staying around them.

The DoT tested 4245 mobile towers that belong to various telecom service providers between June 2020 and February 2021. Only one tower was found to have EMF levels beyond the permissible limit. This tower was also fixed to comply with the norms, according to the department.

In a statement released, the DoT said, ““There is a growing concern among the public about the possible health hazards of EMF exposure from mobile phones or their base stations. Concerns have also been raised about the continuous exposure to EMF radiation from telecom towers causing harmful thermal and non-thermal health effects.”

The DoT has also highlighted that strict measures are being followed for regulating EMF emission from mobile towers. “It is very important to highlight that emission standards of DoT are ten times more stringent than that of the existing limits prescribed by International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). Our Telecom towers are also far better than the standards adopted by some of the developed countries like the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia”, assured the DoT.

The DoT has launched a web portal called Tarang Sanchar for sharing information on mobile towers and EMF Emission compliances. Through this initiative, the department hopes to “generate confidence and conviction with regard to safety and harmlessness from mobile towers, clearing any myths and misconceptions.” Through this app, one can use a map-based search feature to view mobile towers in the vicinity of any locality. The compliance status of any tower can be accessed on the app.

During the onset of the pandemic, several organisations shifted to work-from-home mode. The consumption of internet increased and the need for better connectivity necessitated the upgradation and expansion of the mobile towers. The DoT has assured that this was carried out within safe prescribed EMF norms.

READ: 3-yr-old child dies after Hyderabad woman throws him from second floor