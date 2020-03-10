All int’l passengers to be screened at Hyd airport amidst COVID-19: Telangana Min

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Centre to provide two Thermal Scanners at the international airport.

Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender on Monday visited the international airport in Hyderabad and inspected the screening centre for screening passengers for coronavirus (COVID-19) and reviewed the measures.

Health officials briefed him about the thermo screening facility where screening of passengers travelling from abroad is being done.

According to a media bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the state government on Monday night, results of 21 samples (cumulatively) are awaited.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar requested the Centre to provide two Thermal Scanners at the international airport, besides two more laboratories for testing coronavirus in Telangana, an official release said.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba conducted video conference with all state government Chief Secretaries and in the meeting Kumar informed the Cabinet Secretary that the Telangana government was taking all steps to prevent spread of the virus in the state.

Earlier, the minister told reporters that everyday, about 5,000-6,000 passengers travel abroad from the Hyderabad international airport while inbound passengers number about 5,000-5,500.

He said there are four gates at the airport and thermo screening will be done at all the gates with round-the-clock surveillance with necessary staff. He added that every passenger returning from another country will be screened mandatorily.

"Those showing symptoms will be shifted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for treatment," Rajender said.

As part of measures to deal with the virus, Rajender has been visiting different government hospitals in the city since Saturday last.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on March 2 when a 24-year-old software employee, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

His condition is stated to stable and showing improvement.

The state government has already set up a 'command control centre' as part of measures to handle the coronavirus-related situation.

Rajiv Gauba said functionaries related to health at the Centre and the state should coordinater to contain further cases of coronavirus.

The state governments should invariably check all the entry points with utmost care and see that no persons are left unscreened and quarantine suspected cases with all necessary precautions, the release added.

