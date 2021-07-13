All industries see positive hiring growth in June 2021: Monster Employment Index

Overall job postings have also improved by 7% year-on-year (June 2021 vs June 2020), indicating an optimistic outlook for the coming months.

Money Employment

Despite the second wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the last six months reflect a 6% growth in job postings across various sectors. Data from the Monster Employment index indicates that June 2021 witnessed an overall monthly growth of 4% compared to May 2021. Overall job postings have also improved by 7% year-on-year (June 2021 vs June 2020), indicating an optimistic outlook for the coming months.

June 2021 continued to show a favourable outlook for job recovery with the easing of lockdowns across the country, compared to the previous month of May 2021. With the ease of lockdown restrictions, all 27 industries monitored by the Index witnessed positive month-on-month hiring growth. The industries such as import/export (25%), production and manufacturing (14%), shipping/marine (11%), and healthcare, biotechnology & life sciences, pharmaceuticals (10%) have shown the highest growth month-on-month in June.

It's positive to note that hiring for entry-level jobs (0-3 years) has seen the highest month-on-month growth at 6%, the report said. Top management professionals (over 16 years), senior professionals (11-15 years), mid-senior professionals (7-10 years), and intermediate roles (4-6 years) saw an increase of 4%, 2%, 5% and 5% month-on-month respectively. As of June 2021, job postings at Baroda (9%), Chandigarh (6%), Pune (6%) and Coimbatore (6%) indicated the highest month-on-month uptick as compared to May 2021, the report added. Bengaluru (2%), Kochi (1%) and Hyderabad (1%) showed muted growth in June.

A year-on-year comparison shows hiring in industries such as telecom/ISP (39%), IT - hardware, software (32%), and logistics, courier/ freight/ transportation (29%) showed notable growth in recruitment activity (June 2021 vs June 2020). However, industries that were severely impacted by the second wave of the pandemic continue to witness an annual decline in job postings, the report added. In this regard, travel and tourism (-42%), education (-27%) and oil/ gas/ petroleum/ power (-18%) showed a year-on-year dip in job postings.

A yearly comparison (June 2021 vs June 2020) indicates flourishing demand for talent in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru (50%), Pune (28%), Hyderabad (22%), Chennai (22%), Mumbai (7%) and Delhi (4%). Compared to June 2020, hiring across tier-2 cities such as Baroda (-23%), Jaipur (-18%), Kolkata (-15%), Coimbatore (-3%) and Kochi (-1%) witnessed a dip, except for Chandigarh which observed a surge at 7%, according to the report.

On a year-on-year (June 2021 vs June 2020) basis, software, hardware, telecom (35%), senior management (18%), engineering/ production (4%) industries saw a rise in hiring activity. Customer service (-33%), healthcare (-21%), sales & business development (-16%), hospitality & travel (-16%) functions, however, indicated steep yearly declines in hiring.

Demand for top management level professionals continued to grow significantly, as high as 73% year-on-year (June 2021 vs June 2020). Job postings for senior level (16%), mid-senior level (20%) and intermediate level (16%) roles also witnessed considerable growth. However, job roles for entry-level profiles declined by 8% in June compared to the same period last year.

“It’s encouraging to see a positive growth in hiring activity across industries in the month of June, as the country begins to recover from the second wave of the pandemic. With vaccination drives underway actively and sectoral revival in progress across industries supported by government schemes, the Indian recruitment space is certainly faring with more stability and grit,” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO – Monster.com, adding, “Hiring activities in metropolitan cities have also exhibited promising numbers as compared to last year, reinstating that the economy is on the mend.”