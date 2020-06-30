All common entrance tests in Telangana including EAMCET postponed

All common competitive entrance tests, such as EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, scheduled to be held in Telangana over the course of July, have been postponed. This comes after the state government filed an affidavit in the High Court intimating the same. Fresh dates will be announced later, the government said.

The Telangana EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) was scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 9, and hall tickets for the same were supposed to be released on Tuesday, June 30, but this was also subsequently postponed.

The Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) was scheduled to be held July 10. On July 12, the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) was scheduled and the Education Common Entrance Test (ECET) was to be held on July 15. The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) was to be conducted from July 1 to 3. All of these have now been postponed.

Prof Limbadri, the Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Education Council, confirmed the development.

“Given the COVID-19 situation and the increasing number of cases, the government has decided to postpone all the CETs in the state. The decision regarding a fresh exam schedule will be announced later depending on the prevailing condition at the time,” he said.

Earlier, a petition had been started, demanding that the EAMCET be postponed.

The court was hearing the plea filed by B Venkat, the Telangana President of the National Students Union of India. He had asked for the exams to be postponed, not only the competitive entrance tests but also the semester and final year exams of undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as typewriting exams.

Venkat told TNM that the state government told the court that students in the first, second and third years would be promoted directly, and a hearing pertaining to the final semester’s paper will be held on July 9. For now, it has been postponed. “We are asking if they can also promote final year students,” he said.