All 7 UK tourists with COVID-19 in Kerala discharged from hospital after recovery

A total of 345 people in Kerala have reported positive for the pandemic; of this, 84 people have recovered so far.

Ernakulam district administration on Thursday announced that a 61-year-old woman from the UK who had COVID-19 has been discharged after recovery. With this, all the seven British tourists in Kochi who were affected by coronavirus have been discharged from hospitals.

It was on March 6 that a group of 18 UK tourists, all above 60 years of age, arrived in Kochi from London. After staying in Kochi for three days, the group went to Idukki district on March 10. While there, one of the group members showed symptoms of COVID-19. Following this, the group was asked to stay in quarantine by the Kerala health officials.

On March 14, the man tested positive. But before health officials could inform this to the tourists, the group had broken quarantine, and had left for the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to return to the UK. The tourists, who had boarded a flight to Dubai, were then deplaned and put under isolation.

In the following days, six others in the group, including the wife of the man who first got COVID-19, tested positive.

Six of them were discharged over the past few weeks and the woman discharged on Wednesday was the last among them.

According to officials, the group of tourists has not yet returned back to their home country.

Meanwhile, five Kerala natives who were under treatment for COVID-19 in Ernakulam, were discharged on Wednesday. This includes two Kannur natives – a 32-year-old and a 27-year-old; a 48-year-old Ernakulam native; and two students from Kochi, a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old respectively.

An Uber driver in Ernakulam, who has recovered from the disease, will also be discharged on Thursday.

A total of 345 people in Kerala have tested positive for the disease. Of them, 84 people have recovered so far. The state also witnessed two COVID-19 deaths.

