All 513 students of IIM Bangalore placed in two days, Accenture leads with 51 offers

Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers.

The lateral and final placements for the PGP (Postgraduate Programme) and PGPBA (Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics) Class of 2020-22 of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) saw 662 offers, leading to all 513 students who appeared for placements being placed over two days. Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers. Top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26), McKinsey & Company (22), among others.

Prominent recruiters in the information technology and product management domain, who made 141 offers were Microsoft (15), OYO (11), Amagi Labs (7), Oracle (7), Atlassian (6), Google (6), among others. Other companies in the IT/product management domain rolled out 40 offers. The 65 offers made in the fast-growing e-commerce space included Amazon (37), Paytm (16), Flipkart (6), and Myntra (6).

There were 71 offers overall in the finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers followed by Avendus Capital (7), Citi Bank (5), Deutsche Bank (5). Conglomerates made 52 offers in general management positions with RPG Group leading with 10 offers followed by Natwest Group (9), Vedanta (5), among others.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 40 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by HUL (6), Asian Paints (4), Samsung (3).

Operations roles saw 13 offers with Flipkart (5), Ola (4), Microsoft (3), and WNS Global services (1). Analytics sector rolled out 32 offers in total with American Express leading with 17 offers, followed by EXL (12), and Flipkart (3).

An impressive number of companies expressed their interest in recruiting the first batch of MBA Business Analytics students. A new MBA program in Business Analytics was introduced by IIM-B in 2020, and the first batch will graduate this year. Prominent recruiters include American Express (5), Accenture (4), Goldman Sachs (4), McKinsey and Company (4).

"IIMB witnessed yet another impeccable Placement season with increase in offers across all sectors, capitalising on favourable market conditions. Overall, there has been a 37% increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by Consulting and Product Management roles. Strategy Consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by Product Management and Finance,” said Harsh Agrawal, Placement Representative.