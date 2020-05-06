All 11 new cases in Telangana from Hyderabad: CM KCR says tighten lockdown

Telangana presently has 430 active cases.

Telangana recorded 11 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. All patients are from Hyderabad. With 648 recovered cases and 29 deaths so far, the state has 430 active cases as of May 6.

The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare further announced that 22 districts— Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Bhupalapally, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Peddapally, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Asifabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Suryapet and Narayanpet have recorded zero positive cases in the past 14 days.

Warangal (rural), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Wanaparthy have recorded no positive cases so far.

On Wednesday, 10 persons from Hyderabad; two each from Suryapet, Adilabad and Gadwal; and one each from Vikarabad, Khammam, Medchal and Nirmal district were discharged.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) held a high-level review meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to strictly implement the lockdown in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts. He said that officials should be vigilant particularly in areas adjoining Kurnool and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh, which have been recording a high number of cases.

“As fresh cases are being registered in Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts, officials should focus more on Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts,” CM KCR said.

Meanwhile, critics and the Opposition alleged that the abysmal number of cases are due to poor testing in the state.

Telangana has stopped releasing data about tests conducted so far.

Reacting strongly to the allegations, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked, “Don’t we know how to handle the crisis? If we do more testing, will we get more cases?”

“We will do testing only if needed,” the Chief Minister said, referring to random testing. The Telangana government is not conducting random testing like its neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh and others.