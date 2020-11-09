Alibaug court allows police to question Arnab Goswami for 3 hours every day in jail

Things did not go too well for Arnab as Bombay HC said that opening a case for reinvestigation was not illegal.

news Court

The Alibaug Sessions Court on Monday issued notices to the Alibaug police and adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who is currently in judicial custody at the Taloja Jail in Mumbai. The court will continue hearing the case at 11 am on Tuesday.

The court has allowed Alibaug police to question Arnab in Taloja jail for three hours every day. The sessions court in Alibaug was hearing a revision application filed by the Alibaug police seeking custody of Arnab Goswami to question him in connection with the case.

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had filed a bail application before the sessions court at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday morning. The case was to be heard on Monday but was adjourned by the Alibaug Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Earlier at 3 pm, the Bombay High Court had dismissed Arnabâ€™s interim bail application and had said that Arnab can seek regular bail from a lower court. Shortly before the hearing in the Bombay HC, Arnab had filed the regular bail application in the sessions court. The High Court, while refusing to grant interim bail, had added that the observations it had made in this case would not affect the trial in the sessions court and that the lower court will be hearing his plea independently.

It, however, also observed that opening of a reinvestigation into the case was not illegal. The court said that opening of the investigation "cannot be said to be irregular or illegal by any stretch of imagination. The victimâ€™s rights are equally important like the rights of the accused."

Goswami and two others were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his motherâ€™s death in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate refused to remand him in police custody. The magistrate's court remanded Goswami and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami was initially kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. On Sunday, he was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

With PTI inputs