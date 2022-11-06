Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor become parents to a baby girl

“We are officially bursting with love,” the couple said in an Instagram post.

Flix Cinema

Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, gave birth to her and Ranbir's first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. Announcing the birth of the baby through an Instagram post, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic).”

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April. They recently shared screen space for the first time in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which was released worldwide in September. On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Alia Bhatt, who is one of India's highest-paid female actors, recently completed 10 years of working in the film industry. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “10 years today…and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love (sic).” She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi which was released this year, and also co-produced Darlings, a black comedy about domestic abuse.

