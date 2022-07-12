Alert in Andhra as water in Godavari rises, second warning sounded at Dowleswaram

Disaster management officials have asked people to contact state control rooms for emergency assistance and information.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed at different places in Andhra Pradesh as river Godavari remained in spate. State Disaster Management Authority said the second flood warning signal was issued on Tuesday as heavy flood has been gushing in from Telangana upstream at 13.02 lakh cusecs. "We have alerted the administration in mandals along the Godavari course. We are constantly monitoring the situation and taking all required precautionary measures," Ambedkar said. The state is expecting water levels to rise further today, with reservoirs in Telangana reaching full capacity.

People in the Godavari catchment areas have been asked to remain alert. State Control Room numbers available 24 hours for emergency assistance and information can be contacted at 1070, 18004250101 and 08632377118. Ambedkar said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed at Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Fully-geared State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and Ambedkar Konaseema districts to carry out rescue and relief operations where required.

The East and West Godavari districts, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Ambedkar Konaseema districts are on alert. The SDMA MD asked people not to get into the swollen river for any reason and also avoid travel by boats. He said that while the rainfall received in the state so far is not that high, from July 13 to 15, there could be heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state, especially in coastal regions.

Ambedkar also said a depression in the Bay of Bengal close to the Odisha coast could intensify in the next 48 hours. Under the influence, heavy rains were likely in the coastal districts on Tuesday. On Tuesday, heavy rains are likely to occur in a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur districts, while moderate to heavy rains are expected in a few places in these districts on Wednesday. As such, he asked fishermen not to venture into the sea till Wednesday. He asked people living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.